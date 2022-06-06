Wells Burnett Road in Azle was closed briefly on three different days in May because of serious accidents, one resulting in the hit-and-run death of 40-year-old Amber Marie Linehan-Lemke on May 19.

“We do not have anything new yet that we can release on the hit-and-run accident,” said Lt. Kevin Rogers of the Azle Police Department.

A second accident occurred on May 26, blocking the roadway near Beverly Road and Normandy Avenue. A third took place just five days later on May 31 in the 500 block of Wells Burnett.

The spate of major accidents on the winding stretch of road prompted APD to deploy digital speed limit signs in both directions on Wells Burnett “to remind everyone the speed limit is 30 MPH,” police said in a Facebook post on May 27.

The department also stated in the post that police will be increasing traffic enforcement measures to improve the safety of the roadway and wrote “Please Drive Safely!”

Rogers said in an email to the News that in the past year there have been eight major accidents and five minor accidents on Wells Burnett Road.

Azle resident Bubba Anders’ backyard is on the other side of a guardrail along Wells Burnett that has seen multiple accidents over the years, including one last July that sent the vehicle over the guardrail before flipping over and landing within yards of his back fence.

“[Wells Burnett] is dangerous in a car, and it’s ultra-dangerous on a motorcycle,” Anders said.

Anders also said that these accidents are an “ongoing ordeal” and that this won’t be the last.

“There’s going to be more and more (accidents).”

The accidents along Wells Burnett have a financial impact to the city of Azle. Jimmy Duvall, storm water manager and streets superintendent for the city, said in an email that the city spent more than $25,000 to repair guardrails damaged in accidents since last November.

As for what can be done to help reduce or eliminate the number of accidents on Wells Burnett, city officials think reducing the speed is not an appropriate option.

The city set out a speed trailer on a section of Wells Burnett to remind drivers that the posted speed limit is just 30 miles per hour, but the trailer has clocked many drivers “exceeding 50 and 60 mph and one exceeding 70 mph,” city manager Tom Muir said in an email.

“Currently, the speed limit on that stretch is 30 mph, so lowering to 20 or 25 mph will most likely do very little,” said Muir.

“If they are going to be traveling at 50-60 mph and more on a 30-mph road, they will most likely do it on one that is 20-25 mph.”

Azle PD has increased enforcement on that section of road, Muir said, and will continue to monitor the situation.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run accident that occurred the morning of May 19 on Wells Burnett is asked to call Azle PD at 817-444-3221.