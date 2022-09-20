Azle High School seniors Luke Olmsted and Amanda White were recognized by the Optimist Club of Azle on Sept. 16 as the Young Texan and Texanne for the month of September.
Young Texans are chosen among the Azle High School seniors who show excellence both in academics and in their extracurricular activities.
Olmsted is ranked No. 62 in the class and holds a 97.5 GPA. He is a member of the Azle Varsity Baseball team, playing outfield and third base and is a pitcher.
“I plan on going to junior college … playing baseball for as long as I can, because I’ve been playing since I was about probably 5 years old,” Olmsted told club members. So, I’ve been playing it all my life, and I really enjoy it. Hopefully I get to continue my journey.”
Olmsted has aspirations to have a career in baseball but plans to major in business management because he “would really like to work with numbers and statistics.”
At AHS, Olmsted has been involved with PALs and the National Honor Society.
When asked who his most influential teacher has been, Olmsted said that Coach Smith, who has been his baseball coach for the last four years, has had a big impact on him.
“He’s been really influential on how I go about my day, really teaches us a lot of life lessons,” said Olmsted.
“How to respect people, be responsible with our grades.”
Olmsted’s parents described him as “very respectful” and a “very hard worker.”
White holds a GPA of 103 and is ranked No. 9 in the senior class at AHS.
White is interested in studying criminology when she attends college, which may be at Abilene Christian University.
“They talk about (ACU) quite a lot in my church,” White said. “They say very good things about it. My mother and I actually took a tour there this past March and we really enjoyed it.”
White’s reason for wanting to study criminology is one that hits close to home.
“My dad is in prison right now,” she said. “Visiting with him for the past five or six years. … I just feel really bad for prisoners, especially in the Texas judicial system, because they’re not treated. … with human decency. And I feel like the public doesn’t understand that enough. So, for me being a criminologist I’d like to create more rehabilitation programs for both prisoners, like in prison, and also ex-cons.”
White has been involved in PALs, AP Ambassadors, NHS and the Texas Association of Future Educators at AHS. She would like to be able to teach criminology at the university level.
She named Michelle Constant as the teacher who has been most influential for her at AHS.
“I just feel like she understands me on a personal level,” White said. “She’s an advisor of TAFE, so we get to talk a lot about different ideas, how to sell teaching to younger kids. … She kind of works the same way that I do. We’re very detail oriented.”
White’s mother Jan said that “what keeps most people down, (Amanda) uses that as a steppingstone to go further.”
“I really hope that the people that meet her are inspired like me and my husband,” Jan said. “She chooses kindness. She chooses to love people no matter who they are or what their background is.”
