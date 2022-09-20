Azle Optimist students Sept 22.JPG

Azle High School Principal Nate Driver (left) introduced seniors Amanda White and Luke Olmsted to the Optimist Club of Azle during the club’s Sept. 16 meeting. Leon Williams, club president, presented certificates to the two who were recognized as the Young Texans of the month.

 BY JESSICA MCKINNEY

Azle High School seniors Luke Olmsted and Amanda White were recognized by the Optimist Club of Azle on Sept. 16 as the Young Texan and Texanne for the month of September.

Young Texans are chosen among the Azle High School seniors who show excellence both in academics and in their extracurricular activities.

