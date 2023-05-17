combo-Tri-County-Team-photo.jpg

These two papers will combine to provide coverage across Parker, Tarrant and parts of Wise County.

Starting the week of June 5, the award winning Azle News and the Springtown Epigraph will merge into a single newspaper named “The Tri-County Reporter.” The union means Azle and Springtown residents will begin receiving a more complete newspaper with a wider range of coverage from across both communities and the surrounding area. The staff of both papers will join the new entity, and the balanced, fair-minded reporting for which the Azle News and Springtown Epigraph have based their reputation, shall be maintained.

azlereporter@azlenews.net