These two papers will combine to provide coverage across Parker, Tarrant and parts of Wise County.
Starting the week of June 5, the award winning Azle News and the Springtown Epigraph will merge into a single newspaper named “The Tri-County Reporter.” The union means Azle and Springtown residents will begin receiving a more complete newspaper with a wider range of coverage from across both communities and the surrounding area. The staff of both papers will join the new entity, and the balanced, fair-minded reporting for which the Azle News and Springtown Epigraph have based their reputation, shall be maintained.
“That’s one of our goals in this merger,” publisher Kim Ware said. “We hope that the unification of our two newspapers can help bring residents from across the Tarrant, Parker and Wise County areas closer together by fostering a shared sense of community and identity. We want to be our readers' destination for local news.”
The Tri-County Reporter will be released in print every Thursday and is dedicated to expanding the resources and breaking news available on our website. With our resources more centrally dedicated to a single paper we strive to better stay on the cutting edge of journalism in our changing media landscape.
“The Tri-County Reporter staff are excited to continue serving all our valued subscribers and readers as always.” Ware said. “We look forward to seeing the many benefits consumers and advertisers can utilize with a bigger, more cohesive newspaper.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.