Every town wants to boast that one of its sons or daughters has gone on to achieve great things. They are a credit to the town and the people who give the town its spirit.
Dr. John Lisle, a lecturer at the University of Texas in Austin, has Published his first book, “The Dirty Tricks Department: Stanley Lovell, the OSS, and the Masterminds of World War II Secret Warfare.” The book chronicles the stories of the scientists who developed top secret weapons for the OSS — the precursor organization that would eventually be restructured into the CIA, during World War II. Among their creations were the bat bomb, truth drugs, silenced pistols, suicide pills, and camouflaged explosives.
Lisle grew up in the Oak Harbor area of Azle. He is the youngest child of Mike and Lynette Lisle, who were teachers at Azle Junior High School for more than 30 years. His father was a history teacher and his mother taught science. It’s a strange twist of fate that their son became a Ph.D professor of the history of science. “I really didn’t ever think about becoming a teacher or a professor or anything like that,” Lisle said. “When I was younger, I thought I wanted to be an architect.”
Lisle was an avid track and cross-country runner. As a freshman he competed in the regional cross country mile. Unfortunately, he developed Compartment Syndrome, a blood flow restriction that can damage muscles and nerves in his knees that required surgery to mend. While unable to join his team at meets, John still attended every practice.
After graduating from Azle High School, Lisle went on to get his bachelor’s in history from Texas A&M, then his Ph.D from the University of Texas in 2019. Yet he maintains that Azle is where he feels most at home. Any time he comes home he makes a point to rediscover his favorite restaurant in town — El Paseo. “The main thing I miss is the sense of community” he said.
“My dissertation in grad school was on the scientists within the intelligence community, like the CIA,” he said. “And I would occasionally see references to this man Stanley Lovell and he kept popping up everywhere, and I realized that he was in charge of this branch of the OSS, the precursor to the CIA. I figured this story (was) just too good not to tell.”
Lisle took on the task of writing about Stanley Lovell and his time with the OSS. John spent more than 3 years’ of his personal time and energies on the research.
“I did all the research in the archives in D.C., and throughout the country, I did all the writing, and the main reason I did it is because I love the story,” he said.
After completing his work, John submitted a book proposal to several literary agents. Fortunately, one of them saw enough promise in the proposal to represent him. The agent then shopped the proposal to St. Martin's Press, a publisher in New York.
“I had spent years researching and writing this book in my spare time before ever knowing whether it would be published, so it was validating to finally get a deal,” Lisle said.
Lisle lives in Austin with his wife, and lectures at the University of Texas. ‘The Dirty Tricks Department: Stanley Lovell, the OSS, and the Masterminds of World War II Secret Warfare’ will be released on March 7.. Lisle will be attending a reading to promote the book at ‘Books People’ bookstore in Austin on March 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.