Every town wants to boast that one of its sons or daughters has gone on to achieve great things. They are a credit to the town and the people who give the town its spirit.

Dr. John Lisle, a lecturer at the University of Texas in Austin, has Published his first book, “The Dirty Tricks Department: Stanley Lovell, the OSS, and the Masterminds of World War II Secret Warfare.” The book chronicles the stories of the scientists who developed top secret weapons for the OSS — the precursor organization that would eventually be restructured into the CIA, during World War II. Among their creations were the bat bomb, truth drugs, silenced pistols, suicide pills, and camouflaged explosives.

