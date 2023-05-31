Library Director Curren McLane describes fun reading opportunity for all.
With summer upon us, the Azle Memorial Library is holding their yearly Summer Reading program. To prevent the “Summer Slide” our local librarians encourage students and parents to keep their brains active while on break.
On Friday, June 2 from noon to 6 p.m. the AMI will host their kick-off day.
“Anyone who signs up on kick-off day gets a bonus sign-up prize,” Library Director, Curren McLane said. “Plus, registrants can help paint a banner that will hang in the library, enjoy cookies, and of course check out books so they can start reading! Anyone who can’t make it to the kick-off event can still sign up for summer reading any time the library is open after kick-off day through July 24.”
People of all ages are welcome to participate and track their reading through the summer for a number of prizes and events.
“One of the biggest surprises people have when they come to sign up for summer reading is that little ones ages 0-4 who aren’t yet in school can also participate,” said McLane. “Many studies have shown that reading to infants and toddlers is an excellent way to develop building blocks for language development, as well as enhancing their future social and emotional wellness. Regardless of age, registrants can read anything they want – books, audiobooks, magazines, textbooks, eBooks, etc. and all they have to do is keep track of the time they spend reading using a reading log we provide to them. Plus, parents of older siblings who read to young children can count that time on their own summer reading logs, too! After participants reach their reading milestones they can bring their log to the library for prizes like tote bags, coupons for free treats at area restaurants, custom keychains, and raffle tickets for bigger prizes like Amazon gift cards and more! The summer ends with our Summer Reading Finale Parties for participants who read at least 5 hours by July 24.”
Crafts, classes, movies, and more will be available throughout the summer. A detailed list of free activities and events can be found in the 2023 Summer Reading Guide at www.cityofazle.org/Library.
