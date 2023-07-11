Kenny Patrick installed as new Worshipful Master with other officers at open ceremony
On Saturday, June 24, Azle’s Masonic Lodge #601 held a yearly induction ceremony and dinner for new officers, with Kenny Patrick being recognized as the new Worshipful Master and Wayne Woods stepping down from the position.
“It’s an honor for me to be in the position,” Patrick said before the ceremony. “I’ve been a mason now for 34 years and I’ve finally made it to what we call the East Worshipful Master and I’m excited to be there. This year we’ve put together a great team and as I’ve worked my way up to my position so have these officers. They’ve all worked hard to get where they’re at. We enjoy what we do masonically, we enjoy what we do for our communities and that’s what I want to continue to do. When we leave in the evenings, we say ‘peace and harmony should prevail always’ so when we leave our meetings that’s what we strive for and when we’re in a community that’s what we strive for.”
Azle’s Freemasons are never far from family or friends in their organization. On that same night, Kenny Patrick’s son, Waco Patrick was also inducted as Senior Steward and Kenny’s life-long friend, Carl Fox led the ceremony as Chaplain.
“We’re really proud of him and proud to be part of this too, it’s an honor,” Waco Patrick said. “I know his whole entire family is very proud” Justen Lee, Kenny Patrick’s son-in-law added, “he’s worked very hard to get here and he is honored. He will continue to do that for the good of the lodge, the good of his family and the good of the community of Azle.”
Kenny Patrick describes the Freemasons as “one of the oldest and finest organizations in the world,” with a history of fraternity and community service dating back hundreds of years. Masons have had a lodge in Azle since 1884, where they are responsible for numerous charity drives and community events throughout the year. Recently, the organization gave out $6,500 in scholarships to five Azle students and recognized a local teacher with the Lamar Medal, named after Mirabeau B. Lamar. Lamar, a Freemason, was the second president of the Republic of Texas and is considered the Father of the Texas Public School System.
Recognition of the history of Masons in early Texas was the central point in an opening speech given by Clint Hall, who was inducted as Treasurer. “Texas Masons have existed since before we gained our independence from Mexico,” Hall said. “The official charter for the first masonic lodge in Texas, granted from the Grand Lodge of Louisiana was carried in the saddlebags of Anson Jones (last President of the Republic of Texas) as he fought in the Battle of San Jacinto. Many of the early Texas heroes that fought in the War for Texas’ Independence, like Sam Houston, William B. Travis, James Bowie, Davey Crockett and many others were Masons. If you ever go to the Alamo, there’s a plaque on one of the walls there that mentions several prominent Masons that fought in the Alamo.”
Hall would go on to describe how many of America’s Founding Fathers, historical figures and contemporary icons were also Masons, including Apollo astronaut Buzz Aldrin.
“Buzz Aldrin placed a charter on the moon with dispensation from the Grand Lodge of Texas to establish what was called Tranquility Lodge 2000 on the moon itself. There is an actual masonic charter on the surface of the moon. If that’s not cool, I don’t know what is.”
Hall would conclude his speech by tying things back to the goals and purpose of the Masons.
“That being said, not all great men are Masons and not all Masons are great men, however the fraternity strives to find good men and make them better,” Hall said. “It does not matter what your stature in life is or how much wealth you have the fraternity accepts men based on their character, not on their material worth. The three main tenets in masonry are brotherly love, relief, and truth.”
U.S. masonic organizations strive for that goal by donating over one million dollars to charity every day. In Azle, this not only means scholarships for students, but also free dental kits from their Fantastic Teeth Fan Club and events like Trunk or Treat.
“It was a big success. We actually had our wives and kids running to buy candy for the kids because it was such a big turnout,” Patrick said. “I’m going to do my best to communicate with the city officials so that we can coordinate some of their events with ours and let people know what we’re all about.”
In August the Texas Grand Lodge is going to come to Azle for Lodge #601’s cornerstone presentation for Hilltop Elementary. While Masons don’t go out and seek recruits, membership is open to anyone who comes through their doors.
“We’ve been blessed here at Azle Lodge,” Patrick said. “A lot of the younger guys here are new Masons. Over the past four or five years we’ve been bringing in a lot of brothers. It’s tough when you’re a younger mason because most of them are raising families and most of them are also involved with the community, they’re with the Lions Club or their coaching little league ball or they’re bringing kids up through 4-H. Our philosophy is that we want (prospective members) to be prepared at heart and we want that they’re good men and that they’re going to conform to what we’re trying to do, which is being better men. We want to be leaders; we want to be role models for our kids. So, that’s what we’re looking for and why we don’t recruit. But we love anytime somebody walks through our door and asks, ‘hey can I be a mason?’ cause our answer is going to be yes, you can be a mason. All we need to do is ask and be ready at heart to come in here and do what we need you to do.”
After much pomp and circumstance, the ceremony ended with nearly a dozen officers being sworn into their positions.
Officers Installed
- Worshipful Master – Kenny Patrick
- Senior Warden – Rickey Dye
- Junior Warden – Brad Waresback
- Treasurer – Clint Hall
- Chaplain – Carl Fox
- Senior Deacon – David Davies
- Junior Deacon – Kevin Delano
- Senior Steward – Waco Patrick
- Master of Ceremonies – Joey Moore
- Marshall – Gilbert Hobbs
- Musician – Bobby Hobbs
- Tiler – Hunter Hall
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.