An Azle man has been arrested on a charge of murder after he allegedly shot an Azle man Sunday on Texas Highway 199.

Azle police arrested Anthony Bennett, 27, on Tuesday in connection with the shooting of Brian K. Turner, 43, and was given a $100,000 bond, according to an APD news release. The Azle Police Department, Criminal Investigations Division is still investigating this offense, and the motivation and specific circumstances leading to the shooting remain under investigation.

On Sunday, just before 12:25 p.m., Azle Police Department officers and Azle Fire Department were dispatched to the 1400 block of Hwy 199 East eastbound in reference to a major accident with possible shots fired. Upon arrival, Azle officers found a man lying in the roadway with injuries. Azle Fire/EMS began providing medical treatment to the man. A CareFlite air ambulance arrived to transport the man to a hospital in Fort Worth.

The man was riding a motorcycle and was shot by another motorist while traveling on SH 199. Turner, despite the best efforts of emergency personnel and hospital staff, did not survive.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 817-444-3221.