The Azle Lions Club will soon hold its annual backpack fundraiser, which sells backpacks full of Azle ISD school supplies.

Money raised helps the organization purchase backpacks and supplies to hand out for free to needy district students.

The sale will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for three Saturdays in a row - July 23, 30 and Aug. 6 - at One Azle, 412 Commerce St., across from the post office.

Backpacks for PPCD and pre-K students will be $60; for K-4 students, the price is $75; and fifth and sixth grade backpacks are $90.

Each backpack contains all of the requested supplies for that grade level.

Free backpacks are not distributed during the event. They are handed out by the schools.

For more information about the sale or about Lions Club in Azle, call Kathy at 817-237-8484 or Rebecca at 817-689-7232.