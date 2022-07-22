About 40 kids from junior high school had sweated through their T-shirts, with the dark wet splotches offering undisputed verification that a 100-degree day in July can be brutal.

Welcome to Azle High School’s athletic performance summer training program. The camp is held in June and July to help kids develop speed, conditioning, agility, flexibility, strength and work ethic.

The boys and girls were shaded from the sun inside a large workout facility, but the heat was omnipresent. Large fans and open doors were little match for Mother Nature.

Mason Vanrachack, a seventh grader, was attempting to jump over a hurdle from a standing position, but his feet knocked the obstacle to the ground. Camp director Monte Sparkman chastised him good-naturedly for hitting a hurdle in front of a reporter who was there to write about the camp.

Vanrachack laughed. Sparkman keeps the camp structured but fun.

“I’ve known him since last year,” said Vanrachack, who attended the same camp in 2021. “It's more of a brotherhood, so I don't get offended or anything.”

He returned to the back of the line and waited for his turn to try to jump over the hurdles again. While waiting, he talked with several other boys.

“I like being with my friends,” he said. “It's a really good environment to get pushed and do work. All your friends push you, and they don't hold you back. I'm improving physically and mentally.”

He tried the hurdle again and cleared it with no trouble three times in a row.

“I like jumping,” he said. “That's one of my favorites.”

Seventh grader Hudson Carroll enjoyed the jumping drill, as well, although the effort left him red-faced and winded.

“It's kind of hot,” he said.

Despite the exertion, he looked forward to camp each day, he said.

“You really get stronger, faster, and you can jump higher,” he said. “It overall just helps you. And it's really fun. They don't work you super hard. They do what they have to do to get you built up while not overworking you. They make it fun.”

CAMP DRILLS

Athletic performance camp is held Monday through Thursday from June 6 to July 28. The kids perform a wide assortment of drills to promote general health and conditioning regardless of which sports they play.

After jumping hurdles in the indoor facility, the kids headed to a nearby weight room for another round of drills. The first exercise required standing atop blocks and jumping in the air while holding a dumbbell in each hand – weighted dumbbell jumps, also known as DB jumps.

“We are jumping from the blocks straight up in the air and landing in what position?” Sparkman said.

“UAP,” the kids responded in unison.

“What does that stand for?” Sparkman said. “Somebody tell me.”

“Universal athletic position,” a boy said.

“Good,” the coach said.

The kids separated into groups of four and gathered at weight stations. Seventh grader Abbie Yochum took her turn jumping with the dumbbells despite a disdain for the drill.

“Not a huge fan of the weighted DB jumps,” she said. “I just don't like jumping that much.”

She prefers the “med-ball slam,” a drill that involves lifting a heavy medicine ball overhead and slamming it to the ground over and over.

Mostly, Yochum likes working out with buddies.

“It's fun to see all your friends and get to hang out,” she said.

Sparkman offered a special carrot on a stick to one med-ball slamming enthusiast. The coach promised to buy lunch for eighth grader Andrew Stringer if he could throw the medicine ball down so hard it split the seams.

Stringer tried numerous times, but leather-bound medicine balls are made to withstand rough treatment. Stringer gave out before the ball did, although he didn’t mind.

“This camp is cool,” he said. “I love it. I'm getting faster, that's for sure. And I like hanging out with my buds.”

HEAD-TO-TOE HEALTH

Eighth grader Brady Young plays baseball, basketball, golf and soccer, and the camp helps condition him for all those sports, he said.

Next year, he will be moving up to high school, and he wants to be ready.

“I just came here wanting to get stronger and faster so I can play sports when I get older,” he said. “Put in the work and not sit on the couch and eat food.”

Eschewing the cushioned couch and potato chips is an admirable goal, but climbing out of a cool, soft, comfortable bed and heading into the hot summer to sweat at strength camp four mornings a week can be challenging, he said.

“I'm not a morning person, but my mom helps me get out of bed,” he said. “She tells me to get up 10 times.”

Hallie Collins doesn’t have trouble rising most mornings. The eighth grader has become accustomed to the heat and looks forward to camp.

“I love it,” she said. “I'm getting faster and stronger so I can be better in my athletics.”

She plays volleyball, track, basketball and cross country at junior high and wants to continue them all during high school.

H2O FRIENDLY

After the drills ended, the kids gathered around to hear a final pep talk by Sparkman. The day’s lesson involved staying hydrated.

“The heat is a real concern,” the coach said. “You can cramp up from being dehydrated. Those cramps are not fun.… I don't want that to happen to any of you. So, take care your bodies. Water, water, water.”

He urged the importance of drinking water before, during and after workouts and ended the speech by praising the kids, who had given the coaches their attention and devotion for an hour and a half without complaint.

“I’m really proud of y’all,” Sparkman said. “Proud to be your coach. I want to keep each one of you safe. I don't want anything to happen to you. And that starts with hydration. Got it?”

“Yes, sir!” they said.