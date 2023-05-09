Earth Day clean-up event leads to surprise discovery of WWII-era artillery on campus
On Earth Day, a group of Azle Junior High School students discovered a piece of old military ordnance while cleaning in the grass near the stadium parking lot. The object was heavily rusted and was possibly a World War II-era artillery shell, according to school officials.
The junior high was placed on “Secure” status until the police and the fire department could arrive and identify the object. Parents were notified that day by Principal Brian Roberts through email.
The Fort Worth Fire Department confirmed that the ordnance was a live round and had it disposed of at the Fort Worth Fire Department bomb range.
Officials stated that this is not uncommon for the area. From starting as a military outpost to hosting the “Flying Triangle,” Carswell Air Force Base (now Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth) and Lockheed Martin, D-FW has an extensive history of military bases and activity.
If you suspect you’ve discovered munitions or other suspicious materials, call 911 and do not handle the objects.
