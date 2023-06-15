Breakfasts and lunches will be free for minors at certain Azle ISD campuses and Squiggly Park in Pelican Bay.
Starting on June 5, schools around Azle and Pelican Bay will be providing free summer meals to children 18 and younger. Breakfast will be held Monday to Friday from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Cross Timbers, Hoover, Forte Junior High and Walnut Creek Elementary. Lunches will be held from 11 a.m.to 12:30p.m. at all prior locations and Squiggly Park in Pelican Bay. The schools will provide meals until June 30.
Starting July 5 and ending July 27, Walnut Creek, Forte Junior High, and Squiggly Park will continue offering at the previously listed times from Monday to Thursday. During June and July, adults over 18 can purchase a breakfast meal at these locations for $2.50 or a lunch meal for $3.75.
