Azle ISD officials announced they will induct Don Hood, Jim Bob Nation and Stephanie Parker into the Athletic Hall of Fame later this year.

Nation, born in Azle in 1918, will be inducted posthumously. After graduating from Azle High in 1935, he cast a large shadow in the town as a businessman, politician, firefighter, community volunteer and longtime public address announcer at Azle Hornet football games.

In 1961, Azle officials named Nation as the Citizen of the Year, an award he could have won many times.

Nation died in 1996. A baseball complex at Azle High is named Jim Bob Nation’s Field of Dreams.

Parker, an accomplished athlete during her years at Azle High, graduated in 2007.

Hood served as head coach for the football team from 1958 to 1962.

The induction ceremony is set for 2-4 p.m. Sept. 24.