Azle’s best educators and school staff were recognized and rewarded at recent event.
On Wednesday, May 24, Azle Independent School District held an awards ceremony and luncheon for outstanding teachers, staff, and administrators throughout the district. Those who had gone above and beyond in serving and representing Azle ISD received the Heart of Azle Award.
“The Heart of Azle award is meant to recognize individuals within the district who exemplify a servant heart,” the program for the event stated. “They go above and beyond take care of our students, staff, parents, and community.”
Retiring employees were also congratulated and awarded for their time spent keeping Azle schools running. Last, but certainly not least, Campus Teachers of the Year were recognized by every school in the district, each receiving a $500 check. From the pool of Azle’s best teachers, one was selected as the district primary school teacher of the year, and another was selected as the district’s secondary school teacher of the year. Both received an additional $1,000 check.
Kameron Copass of Walnut Creek Elementary School and Sarah Milosh of Azle High School were nominated and awarded the distinct honor of being announced the 2022-23 District Teachers of the Year.
“When I moved to Azle 10 years ago, my hope was to continue my career in education and make a positive impact on students,” Milosh, an English and AVID teacher said. "What I found was a close-knit community and a school district that felt like a family. Being honored by my district in this way, goes well beyond all my hopes and expectations.”
Heart of Azle
- Matt Adams
- Sherry Bice
- Officer Paul Booker
- Shawna Clouatre
- Brian Conner
- Amanda House
- Monica Landreth
- Starla Petty
- Robert Popp
- Jason Vines
Retirees
- Dianne Boone
- Roxanne Hampton
- Frances Simpson
- Lori Eagleton
- Lisa Morgan
- Lisa Leal
- David Middleton
- Carrol Millstead
- James David Rollins
Campus Teachers of the Year
- Sarah Milosh
- Jennifer Corbin
- Michelle Partin
- Kara Gifford
- Heidi Bargsley
- Amber Chapman
- Jennifer Pastre
- Ashley Rose
- Christy Commander
- Kameron Copass
- Michelle Gonzales
Latest Stories
- Wade Blake
- Updated
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.