Azle schools earned an overall rating of B from the Texas Education Agency’s accountability ratings that were released two weeks ago.

Other scores received a mix of grades, mostly B or above. A district official said the district has made several strides overall.

Individual scores:

Azle Elementary School: C

Azle Junior High School: A

Azle High School: B

Azle Hornet Academy: B

Cross Timbers Elementary School: B

Eagle Heights Elementary School: A

Liberty Elementary School: C

Pre-K Center: B

Forte Junior High School: B

Silver Creek Elementary School: B

Hoover Elementary School: B

Walnut Creek Elementary School: B

Azle ISD earned an overall district rating of an 85, which equals a “B,” said Amanda Wimpee, AISD director of curriculum and student services.

“Of our 10 traditional campuses, nine campuses saw improvement in their overall ratings from 2019 to 2022,” she said in an email. “This means that even through the challenges of the pandemic our campuses performed better this year than they did prior to the pandemic. This requires that we recognize the efforts our district and parents put into prioritizing the health, safety and education of our students during this difficult timeframe. It is a credit to our collective community that our students saw the growth that they did in these accountability ratings.”

She added that while nine campuses saw improvement in 2022, two campuses were able to grow into being rated “A” campuses: Azle Junior High scored a 90 and Eagle Heights Elementary scored a 93.

Wimpee also pointed out that all of AISD’s traditional campuses saw improvement in Domain 2: School Progress from 2019 to 2022.

“This is notable because this component of our accountability system doesn’t simply look at if a student passed the test or not,” she said. “It is measuring if our students improved at the targeted rate. This means that even if a student has fallen behind, they still get credit for growing. All of our campuses saw growth in this domain.”

She said six campuses received Distinction Designations for their performance:

Azle Junior High: Science, Comparative Academic Growth, Postsecondary Readiness, Comparative Closing the Gaps

Hoover Elementary: Mathematics, Science, Comparative Academic Growth, Comparative Closing the Gaps

Silver Creek Elementary: Comparative Closing the Gaps

Eagle Heights Elementary: English Language Arts & Reading, Mathematics, Comparative Academic Growth, Postsecondary Readiness, Comparative Closing the Gaps

Cross Timber Elementary: Mathematics, Comparative Academic Growth, Comparative Closing the Gaps

Walnut Creek Elementary: Comparative Academic Growth

“Overall, we are impressed with the performance of our district, campuses and students,” she said. “As a district, we maintain a growth mindset and will continue to focus on areas where we can improve in the future while we celebrate the great work our people perform daily.”

Azle Superintendent Todd Smith lauded the work of students and staff.

“For the past several years, Azle ISD has maintained a focus on individual student growth for ALL students, this includes both academically and socially,” he said in an email. “The recent accountability ratings are a result of our students and staff hard work, especially given the circumstances from the past few school years. We are very proud of this progress and remain committed to academic excellence for all our students. We will focus on key areas in which improvement is needed and while continuing to celebrate our strengths.”