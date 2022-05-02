We are in the last month of the 2021-2022 academic school year. This is an extremely busy month with state testing, field trips, prom, spring sports, graduation and many other exciting end-of-year activities. It is also a busy political month with two extremely important elections.

This Saturday, May 7, is Election Day. This election focuses on local races, including city council and school board trustee positions. The ballot also includes two constitutional amendments related to property taxes. The second May election is the Texas Primary Run-Off Election on Tuesday, May 24. Early voting for this election is only a few days, May 16-20. There are several key run-off elections on the primary ballot, including a newly redistricted House of Representatives District 60 position. We continue to see challenging times in public education from decisions made by elected officials. I encourage you and your family to take part in both elections. It is important to take the time to research the candidates and make voting a priority for the future of the fast growth of Azle ISD.

This week we celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week. I could not be any prouder to be a part of such a dedicated group. All of our employees continue to rise above the task by caring, educating and serving the various needs of our diverse student population, regardless of the challenges. I assure you it is a priority to focus on recruiting and retaining high-quality teachers in order to continue our mission: Making a Difference to Every Child, Every Chance, Every Day.

I am extremely proud of what we have been able to accomplish so far this school year. I look forward to a strong finish. Our last day of school is Wednesday, May 25. Graduation will be on Thursday, May 26 at the Fort Worth Convention Center. As a community, thank you for all you do.

We Are Azle-

Todd Smith

Superintendent of Schools