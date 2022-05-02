Construction at several Azle ISD elementary campuses — including the new campus No. 6 — are all on track to be completed by their estimated timeframes.

Projects at Eagle Heights, Hoover, and Liberty Elementary, plus a new elementary campus, were approved by voters in May 2021, when the school district asked voters to pass a bond proposition that would allow work to begin as soon as possible. Each project is expected to help add more capacity and educational equity for those campuses.

Eagle Heights Elementary, which first opened in 1960, will have single-stall restrooms added for the kindergarten classes. A large, centralized library will be added, and the administration offices will be relocated near the front entrance.

Eagle Heights currently has capacity for 476 students. The new renovations will bring that up to 526 students.

Hoover Elementary has been serving grades 5-6 since 1993. A new science lab, renovated band and music spaces and special education classrooms will be added, adding capacity and enhancing the learning environment for those students.

The guaranteed maximum price (GMP) for the projects on these campuses is $7,779,789.

Projects at Hoover and Eagle Heights have begun, although there is a significant amount of work that can’t be started at Eagle Heights until students and staff are off campus for summer break.

It is expected that the work at Eagle Heights and Hoover will be completed in time for school to start this fall.

Liberty Elementary’s projects and construction of elementary campus No. 6 are about to begin, with a groundbreaking ceremony for the new campus tentatively set for May 16. The time is to be determined.

Liberty Elementary will have a centralized library, a larger cafeteria and kitchen, and administrative offices will be moved to the front door. The changes will increase capacity at the campus from 476 to 626.

The new campus and Liberty projects are planned for completion in fall 2023.

During the April 18 meeting of the Azle ISD Board of Trustees, the GMP was approved for the projects at Liberty Elementary and for the construction of the new elementary campus. The GMP was set at $36,122,434. This is more than $3 million less than the estimated cost for the two projects.

Matt Adams, assistant superintendent of finance and operations at the district, said that they have had several meetings to look at value engineering items to help cut costs on the bond projects.

“This includes looking at items such as flooring, doors, exterior and interior finishes, and even adjusting some spaces,” Adams said.

Project costs, including materials like steel and concrete, have seen a steady increase — around 40% —since the bond packages were first put together for the May 2021 election.

“The board and administration are committed to building the projects that were in the approved bonds,” Adams said.