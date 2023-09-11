Azle ISD bond election set for Nov. 7
Azle ISD bond seeks to improve quality in the face of growing student population
zach freeman
AZLE - With its rapidly increasing student population, Azle Independent School District is always in need of more resources and space. For over a year, a long-range planning committee consisting of parents, staff and community members has been exploring how to account for the needs this growth presents. Recently, the district announced plans to hold a bond election to add improvements to the district to the tune of $151.5 million.
The school district has added 500 students over the past five years and is expected to add another 1000 in the next five. Azle Elementary is expected to exceed functional capacity in the fall of 2027. Hoover Elementary is expected to do the same the following year. Projects like the recently opened Hilltop Elementary serve as a successful model on how Azle has been able to use the funds from past bond elections to implement solutions to overcrowding at the elementary level.
“The recent opening of Hilltop Elementary and completion of the High School upgrades provides us more space for more students,” Board President Bill Lane said in a press release. “This bond is the next step in our plan to stay ahead of enrollment growth, managing it responsibly as it occurs, with an emphasis on improving safety and student opportunities.”
School bond proposals have had a high success rate in Texas in recent years. Of the 235 school bond propositions voted on in Texas during the most recent May 6 bond election, 181 or 77% ended up passing. From 2018 to now, school bonds have had a 65.9% pass rate.
The proposition’s biggest item includes building a new campus for Azle Junior High. The new and improved campus will be able to accommodate sixth through eighth grade students. Both historic 1950s gyms and the athletic field will remain and be incorporated into the new campus’s design. Additional classrooms will be added to Forte Junior High along with upgraded science labs, CTE, special education P.E. and health classrooms.
Funds will also be used to upgrade police headquarters for Azle ISD officers, construct a new maintenance warehouse off Sandy Beach Road and improve access for advanced academics at the junior high level.
Overall, the bond seeks to improve the quality of Azle campuses and resources, minimize student transitions between campuses, and better align curriculum to state standards.
Because of recently passed state legislation and growth, these changes can be implemented all while property owners still pay less in taxes than last year.
“When the long-range facilities planning committee began their work, we anticipated a tax rate increase to fund any facility improvements,” Superintendent Todd Smith said. “However, with the passage of HB 1, the district can fund all proposed bond projects and reduce the total tax rate to $1.13, which is 8 cents lower than last year.”
This proposal will be up for vote on Nov. 7. Early voting will begin Oct. 23 and conclude Nov. 3. To vote in this election, residents must be registered by Oct. 10. Prospective voters can go to www.votetexas.gov to check their status. More information about the upcoming election will be available at www.azleisd.net.
zach freeman | tri-county reporter
Superintendent Todd Smith urging business leaders to support the school bond and Proposition 9, “Cost-of-Living Adjustments for Teacher Retirement System Amendment” at a Sep. 5 chamber of commerce luncheon.
