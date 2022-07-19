An Azle man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a May hit-and-run death of an Azle woman.

Azle Police Department detectives arrested Ryan Ellis Collier, 46, on a charge of an accident involving death, a second-degree felony, police stated in a news release. Investigators identified Collier in the accident that caused the death of Amber Linehan Lemke, 40.

On May 19, Azle police responded to a hit-and-run fatality collision in the 400 block of Wells Burnett Road. Linehan Lemke’s body was found at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident, please contact the Azle Criminal Investigations Division at 817-444-3221.