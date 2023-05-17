Azle auto tech CTE stages car show in upper parking lot
On Sunday, May 7, the Skills USA auto tech class hosted a car show in the upper parking lot of the high school. It was the first car show that auto tech has hosted since before the COVID- 19 pandemic, according to teacher Robert Herring.
Their most-attended shows in the past had up to 200 cars on display, so Herring was glad to see a strong turnout of well over 100 applicants at Sunday’s show. Profits from the event are going toward funding the auto tech organization. Herring hopes this can allow the organization to pursue charitable causes along with expanding resources for students. Several organizations, a food truck and refreshment stands set up shop in the AHS parking lot. The event was, in part, made possible by sponsors like the Silver Dollar Classics Car Club.
The event was held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Auto tech students inspected and graded each car based on a number of factors including originality, engine, and exterior, finishing their rounds by about 3 p.m. After scores were tabulated by Herring and Cody Zdyb, another auto tech teacher, awards were then given out to the winners in several categories.
