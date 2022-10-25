Blondie Robinson and Keith Rose each picked the winners of nine of 11 football games and tied for first place in the football contest.
Robinson, however, was closest in the tiebreaker score, picking 50 points to Rose’s 60. The tiebreaker game of Arlington vs. Lamar ended 31-7 in favor of the Colts for a total of 38 points. Robinson takes first place and $20, and Rose pockets second place and $10. Third place and $5 goes to David Shaffer, who picked eight winners.
