Fire prevention service is a brotherhood, as anyone who works in or around the profession can attest.

At Azle Fire Department Engineer Jon Reed’s retirement ceremony on April 27 at Azle Fire Station No. 52, Reed shared stories, some teeming with humor, about his coworkers as a way to shine a light of how much they meant to him while working at AFD. He retired after 20 years of service.

“There’s people that I started my career with that aren’t here anymore,” Reed said at the beginning of his remarks.

He appreciated the people who attended the ceremony, singling many out by name.

“This community has been good to me,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed working here and giving back to it. It’s given back a lot to me.”

He said the memories he made with colleagues were “pretty cool, but I realized it’s the memories that made me, it’s the memories that made us.”

Reed encouraged people to talk to his coworkers about the memories they made, including the fun memories they shared on the job. Reed also talked about how important his parents were in his life.

After his speech, Reed gave a firehouse tour to a group of children.

Reed’s family, city employees and other people in the community, including from Walnut Creek Elementary School, attended the ceremony, where Reed was presented with a number of items of appreciation, such as an American flag flown over AFD and a fire helmet.

At AFD, Reed began in February 2002 as a firefighter/paramedic. He earned certifications of a master structural firefighter, master arson investigator, master peace officer, intermediate wildland fire instructor, fire officer I, driver pump operator, driver operator aerial, hazardous materials technician and SWAT operator.

AFD Chief Will Scott said Reed was a valuable employee for the AFD and that he cared about the community. He said when the fire department was transitioning from a combination volunteer department to a full paid, career department, Reed was instrumental in helping teach volunteers.

“It takes a very unique person to be able to not only do what they say they are going to do but also be able to teach what they want to teach, and Jon has always had that knack – as you heard with the school district and everything else – to be that ambassador for … this city and this department,” Scott said.

Reed will now go to work with Lockheed Martin’s fire department in White Settlement, Scott said.