Azle High School sophomores Skye Dickens and Kristina Birkeland will compete at a national competition with their STAR Sustainability Challenge - Level 2 project for Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA).

The National FCCLA Leadership Conference will be June 28 to July 4 in San Diego. Students from all 50 states and Puerto Rico will be competing.

According to the FCCLA website, the Sustainability Challenge “recognizes participants who address environmental issues that adversely impact human health and well-being and who actively empower others to get involved.”

The project challenged the students to introduce sustainable practices to the community. Dickens and Birkeland chose green cleaning — specifically microfiber mops and chemical concentrates — for their project.

To get the word out about their project, they presented information to two of their classes at school, the AP Biology class and AP Environmental Science class, as well as the school board and other small groups.

“When going to region, we weren’t nearly as prepared as we should have been, but we pushed through and kept our heads up and ended placing first and qualified for state,” Dickens said.

“After we got feedback from our evaluators, we got going and worked our project to the core, editing every detail we could to do the best we possibly could,” she said. “After putting our heart and soul into it, we placed first at state as well.”

Both students are looking forward to bringing their sustainability project to the National Leadership Conference this summer.

Dickens said that sustainability is something she is very passionate about.

“I’m really excited to see the impact that we have made with this project,” she said. “It’s exciting to know that I’m not just sitting and thinking about doing something, but rather actually taking action.”

“Sustainability and the environment are at the heart of my ambitions, and it’s super encouraging to compete for something I love,” said Kristina.

“I believe the nationals will give us the opportunity to continue educating both our peers and adults on the benefits of green cleaning.”

Birkeland and Dickens each won a four-year $1,000 scholarship to Texas Tech after winning at the state competition in April.

“We would like to give a special thank you to all of those who have generously helped us with our project, including Mr. Corbett, Dr. Jungman, Mr. Johnston, Mrs. Deskins, Mr. Sheriff, Mrs. Hampton, Mrs. Cockrell, Mrs. Tyler, Mr. Overton, Mrs. Henson, Mrs. Marly Knapp, Mr. LaPrade, Mrs. Constant, Mrs. Foster, Mrs. Ward, the Azle ISD Schoolboard, and the students at Azle High School,” said Natasha Deramee, FCCLA advisor.

“We would also like to thank our CTE Director, Dr. Suzanne Murr for all of her help with who to contact regarding presentations, and also her advice for corrections and improvements to make to our project,” Deramee said.

“We value her input very much as she has been an evaluator for FCCLA and other CTSO’s at the region and state levels for many years.

“It has taken a village to help Kristina & Skye with their Sustainability Challenge project and we are very grateful for everyone’s support.”