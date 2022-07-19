Azle High School students Skye Dickens and Kristina Birkeland brought home a medal after traveling to San Diego for the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America National Leadership Conference a few weeks ago.

The two-person team competed in the STAR Event Sustainability Challenge Level 2 and won a silver medal for their project. The event was held June 29-July 3.

Skye and Kristina’s project was focused on green cleaning, specifically microfiber mops and chemical concentrates.

“I am so proud of everything they have accomplished and all the hard work they have put into their project,” said Natasha Deramee, the Azle FCCLA advisor.

Azle FCCLA joined more than 7,000 other student members, advisers and guests at the San Diego Convention Center for the annual National Leadership Conference.

The conference provided members with opportunities to listen to inspirational speakers, attend youth workshops, compete on a national level, and network with other youth leaders, according to a news release from Deramee.

“(Kristina and Skye) are already talking about competing next year,” Deramee said.

Next year’s NCL will be held July 2-6 in Denver. For more information about how to get involved as a student, sponsor or supporter for Azle FCCLA, contact Natasha Deramee at Azle High School.