The sound of a whistle blowing inside Hornet Stadium on an early summer morning was like “Reveille” to a group of girls still wiping sleep from their eyes.

On July 7, the Emerald Dazzlers of Azle High School were preparing for the summer’s first voluntary practice session. More than a dozen girls had showed up at Hornet Stadium despite the early hour and warm temperatures pushing toward the century mark.

Before practice began, the team’s new director, Crystal Martinez, and team captain Daisy Collazo told the girls to line up on the artificial turf. One by one, the teammates took turns describing something fun they had done this summer.

One girl had adopted a pet rabbit. Another girl had installed a bunk bed in her room. One had seen “Top Gun: Maverick.” Another had watched “Minions: The Rise of Gru.”

After the small talk was done, it was time to go to work.

The Emerald Dazzlers are known for their bright smiles and dazzling dance moves. Typically, the girls don glittery hats and clothes and wear flamboyant makeup while dancing and waving pompoms during halftimes at football games.

On this summer day, however, the girls were focused on fundamentals, practicing their steps and arm motions. Sweat flowed down their faces and soaked their clothing. They were dressed casually in shorts and T-shirts with their hair pulled up in buns or ponytails to withstand the summer heat.

Taking the lead was Collazo.

“You're doing really good,” she told the Dazzlers midway through a drill to work on their steps. “I know it's hot.”

During a water break, Collazo explained the urgency in getting together during summer break. School begins on Aug. 17, a little more than a month away.

“Our first football game is, like, the next week after school starts,” she said. “We barely have any time, so we had to get things done now.”

The team is learning its routines under a new set of watchful eyes, as former director Erin Boyer has left the team and been replaced by first-year teacher and director Martinez.

“We got a new director, so we're trying to get back on track,” Collazo said.

MEET THE NEW BOSS

Martinez is no stranger to Hornet Nation. She attended Azle High School and participated in the color guard for four years before graduating in 2014. Afterward, she continued to work as a volunteer technician with the color guard for several years and became an instructor in 2019.

After graduating from Texas Woman's University in 2020, she entered a workforce decimated by COVID-19.

“Graduating during the pandemic was quite difficult as jobs in the arts were difficult to obtain since times were uncertain,” she said.

Martinez juggled a succession of jobs, including teaching dance at Transcend Motion Dance Company, working as a caretaker, DoorDashing and serving as a paraprofessional at Eagle Heights Elementary School.

Now, she has entered the teaching profession, serving as Dazzlers director at the high school and teaching dance at Azle’s junior high schools.

Martinez likes what she sees in this year’s Dazzlers.

“They've been doing a good job,” she said. “They had a week of camp already to learn routines. They've been working together and just doing a great job. They want to succeed, and I want the best for them, as well. We are all working together to get it going.”

Fitting in with her new charges hasn’t been difficult because they have been “very willing and very kind,” Martinez said.

A portion of the team was missing practice, but Martinez wasn’t concerned. The session was voluntary, and yet more than a dozen girls had shown up.

“It's vacation time, but these girls are willing to come out and work,” she said. “I told them if they're out for vacation, I totally understand. It's summer. People want to enjoy their vacations, and a lot of them already had things scheduled.”

Her goal for her first season as director is to be “inspiring to them and hopefully expand their knowledge of dance,” she said.

MANAGER FARLEY

When Lizzy Farley was a young girl, she attended football games at Hornet Stadium to watch her older siblings play in the marching band. Mostly, though, she liked watching the Emerald Dazzlers.

“I always sat right behind them when we went to the games,” she said. “I didn’t want to sit anywhere else.”

This year, Farley was appointed as manager, and she takes pride in helping at practices, keeping track of pompoms and boosting team spirit. She can be sensitive to loud noises, so she prefers helping out from the sidelines rather than being on the field at halftime or during competitions.

“I go to a lot of the practices and practice with them and do what they do,” she said. “During the games, I sit over there on the bleachers.”

Her teammates appreciate her presence, including Caitlin Sanders, a junior beginning her third year with the Dazzlers.

“Dazzlers is a really fun way to just do what you love, do what a lot of people are passionate about and just dance together as a big group,” she said. “It's a very loving and hardworking team. I've always wanted to be on a drill team.”