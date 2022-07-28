Blisters had formed on Brendon Devillier’s fingers, and his hands felt shaky, like when a weightlifter’s arms become noodles after too much work.

“It's like a feeling of weakness,” Devillier said, looking at his hands.

July 25 was Day One of a three-week band camp, and Devillier, an Azle High School student, was out of practice. He could have practiced more during the early part of summer and kept his hands in shape, but he was enjoying his vacation.

Now, he was paying for his lack of practice.

Devillier, a junior, joined band in fifth grade and has stuck with it ever since. He tried marimba in seventh grade but moved to quads in eighth grade. Quads include four types of drums combined into one big instrument. Quads can weigh 60 pounds or more and are carried with the help of shoulder straps.

Devillier tried vibraphone in his freshman year but decided to return to quads this year.

“I don't know why I chose the heaviest, most difficult instrument, but I guess I did,” he said.

He was feeling every one of those pounds while practicing with a dozen other members of the drum battery at Azle High School’s parking lot on a morning that was already approaching 100 degrees.

How does one prepare to carry such a heavy instrument around while marching in the Texas summer heat?

“You show up to band camp and you die,” he said. “That's about it.”

STRANGE ENCOUNTERS

Guiding the drum battery through its first day of summer camp was Marching Green Pride percussion director Michael Strange.

He spent the morning with the drum battery outside, instructing them on how to walk in tight formation in a straight line with synchronized steps while playing instruments.

The drumline’s front ensemble, which includes keyboards, marimbas, vibraphone, xylophone and piano, were practicing inside the air-conditioned building.

Strange made sure the students in the parking lot took frequent water breaks. They too would spend their afternoon session inside the air-conditioned building.

Motivating the kids hasn’t been difficult, despite this summer’s blazing temperatures, he said.

“All these students signed up to be in marching band,” he said. “They all chose to be here spending their summer break doing this.”

By August, the marching band will have learned a program that will enliven halftimes during Friday night football games.

“Today is just tracking,” Strange said. “We can't learn drill until August. It's a UIL rule. So, we're just working on technique, getting our feet moving and playing, and then working on the music inside with the A/C in the afternoon. Afternoon gets a little too hot to be out here.”