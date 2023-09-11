AZLE – The cross-country team traveled to Burkburnett High School for a race and enjoyed a productive day.
On Aug. 31, the boys took second place as a team, and so did the girls.
Paker Huffaker won first place for the boys. Overall, the cross-country team earned 29 individual medals for top 25 finishes.
On Aug. 24, the teams competed at the Denton Ryan meet. The course was challenging, and the teams in attendance were talented. The girls team finished in third place out of 16 teams, missing first place by just 10 points.
The boys earned eighth place out of 22 teams.
Medals went to the top 20 individuals in each division. Azle girls who won medals were Audrina Montoya (11th) and Reese Jeter (16th).
