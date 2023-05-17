Sheriff’s Office: Pamela Williams Tingwald believed to have been killed by husband
The death of Pamela Williams Tingwald, 58, on or about April 20, is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide, according to information provided by the Montague County Sheriff’s Office. Tingwald’s husband, also 58, is suspected of shooting her multiple times before turning the gun on himself.
According to a Sheriff’s Office document obtained by The Azle News, both Tingwalds were employed by the USPS; when they failed to arrive at work on the morning of April 20, a representative called the MCSO to request a welfare check on the couple.
When a deputy arrived at the couple’s residence on Sunset, no one answered at the locked front door, according to the report. The deputy eventually observed the bodies of the deceased couple through a set of French doors at the rear of the home.
Family members of Pamela Tingwald told sheriff’s deputies they had encouraged her to leave her husband — something she had been contemplating for a couple of years. It was reported to deputies that Pamela Tingwald had begun to look for an apartment in recent weeks.
In addition to the MCSO, the deaths are also being investigated by federal agents with the United States Postal Service.
