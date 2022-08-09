Each year, a rite of passage occurs for ninth graders. They leave middle school, where they had reigned supreme, and take their first timid steps into high school, suddenly relegated to the bottom of the heap, mere freshmen looking up to older sophomores, juniors and seniors.

In early August, on the first day of color guard practice, one particular kid might have been more nervous than any of the freshmen.

Middle schooler Alex Schlotzhauer received a special invitation to join varsity color guard this year, marking the first time an eighth grader has held the honor. At practice in the parking lot outside of Azle High School, Schlotzhauer, who prefers the personal pronouns he/him or they/them, worked on foot placement with the other members.

“I'm very excited but nervous at the same time,” he said.

Color guard director Caleb Hunter invited Schlotzhauer to join the team after seeing how hard he worked at middle school.

“There is an age difference, of course,” Hunter said. “We already see that with the ninth grade and 10th grades.”

Dealing with different levels of maturity in kids is part of a teacher’s task. Having a middle schooler involved is going to “make the whole unit better,” Hunter predicted.

When the youngster returns to middle school, he can show what he has learned to his peers to help prepare them for their eventual transition to varsity.

“I'm going to have that performer in front of everybody to be able to demonstrate, help and teach,” Hunter said. “I'm just looking at the long haul of both the middle school program and the high school program and how that's going to benefit.”

The Marching Green Pride has included middle schoolers in the band before, but this is new territory for the color guard. Schlotzhauer grabbed the chance to become a pioneer and perform under Friday night lights. During practice, he relies on assistance from older kids, some of whom he knew at middle school.

“A lot of my friends are going to be freshmen this year, so I have them, and the high schoolers are really good to help, too,” he said.

On the first day of practice, Schlotzhauer worried about “not really being good enough” to work with varsity, or that “they have a lot more experience,” he said. “Even the freshmen have been in there for at least two years, and I've only done it once.”

By her second day with the varsity team, however, he was feeling more comfortable.

“It's an interesting experience,” he said.

PRACTICE FOR PERFECTION

Bryanna Pender, a junior in her third year with color guard, is one of the most tenured members of the team. Most are freshmen, sophomores and juniors.

Being older puts Pender in a position to do some of the more difficult moves, such as tossing and twirling a rifle. She can toss a rifle high in the air and make it spin around five times and catch it in the same position as she tossed it. When she first began working with rifles, she could make a rifle spin just three times.

“You have to have a lot of upper body strength to do any toss,” she said.

She enjoys her role as a mentor to younger kids.

“I like helping them,” she said. “If they need help, they need help. It's not their fault.”

Lines like those on a football field are painted on the parking lot surface to mirror what the color guard members see on the field during halftime shows. The lines help them maintain proper spacing and formations.

During a hot practice on Aug. 2, Natalya Ooten tied a rag around her head to sop up sweat. The sophomore is in her second year on color guard.

During the first day of practice on Aug. 1, her skin blistered despite wearing sunscreen.

“I put two layers on yesterday and still got sunburned,” she said.

The guard practiced from 8 a.m. to noon on both days.

Normally, the team would be dancing, moving and rolling on the ground. At summer camp, however, while practicing on an asphalt parking lot in 100-degree weather, nobody would be rolling on the ground. Instead, they worked on foot placement and blocking.

Color guard is “doing a lot better than last year,” Ooten said. “We are learning a lot faster. We're performing a whole lot more.”

She plans to stick with the guard throughout high school and beyond.

“I love it,” she said. “It’s sort of what I want to do whenever I get into college. Working so hard really helps your mental state. It helps you get out more. It really gives you a second family, so you feel like you fit in.”

Most of this year’s “family” members were new to her. Ooten is one of just five members returning from last season’s team. Fresh faces were everywhere.

“A lot of the new people are asking me for help with technique and all that,” she said. “I have more responsibilities now.”

Crimson McClendon, a freshman, decided to give color guard a try this season and felt upbeat standing on the parking lot learning new skills.

“My summers were long and boring, so I decided to get out of my bed and do something,” she said. “It's amazing, and I love every second of it – the inspiration and everything that you get from it, including the exercise, because that's always fun, too.”

One reason the guard has so many new faces this year is the growth of the program at the middle school level. Last year, the middle schools offered color guard for the first time, and now some of those kids are starting high school as freshmen.

Their involvement will pay off, Hunter said.

“They are way ahead from what we were typically getting, because now they have experience,” he said. “Everything is just going to be a little smoother this year, and we are going to be able to push the technical envelope a little bit more.”