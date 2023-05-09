The only contested seat, District 6, was maintained by incumbent, Brian Conner.
Local elections for Azle City Council had unsurprising results following a mostly uncontested race. Mayor Brundrett, Councilmember Stacy Peek and Mayor Pro-Tem Randa Goode were all reelected while running unopposed. Councilmember Brian Conner was reelected after winning with about 83 percent of the vote against challenger, Caleb Castaneda. Conner received 191 out of the 262 votes cast in his race according to the unofficial results.
