Two new people will join the Azle City Council dais this month as they were elected to the council on May 7.

Derrick Nelson will take over for Place 1 for Corey Wynns, who elected not to run again. Nelson faced Bill Jones. Amy Estes defeated incumbent David McClure in Place 2 to win the other seat on the council. Rouel Rothenberger was reelected to his seat. He did not draw a challenger.

Place 1: Derrick Nelson, 421 votes

Bill Jones, 212

Place 2: Amy Estes, 488

David McClure (incumbent), 160

Place 5: Rouel Rothenberger, 582

In Azle ISD, incumbent Ray Lea won the only contested race, for Place 4. He defeated challenger David S. Compston. Three other people were reelected.

Results for Azle ISD school board races:

Place 4: Ray Lea, 669

David S. Compston, 526

Place 5: Jeremy May, 1,084

Place 6: Bill Lane, 1,077

Place 7: Jeffrey A. Edwards, 1,071

And in Reno, incumbent Shelli Swift won reelection to the city council.

Election results from the Reno City Council:

Place 1: Granville "Randy" Martin III, 119 votes

Place 3: Shelli Swift, 100

Jason Holden, 82

Place 5: Jeff Davis, 122

Martin and Davis did not receive challengers.