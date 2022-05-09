Two new people will join the Azle City Council dais this month as they were elected to the council on May 7.
Derrick Nelson will take over for Place 1 for Corey Wynns, who elected not to run again. Nelson faced Bill Jones. Amy Estes defeated incumbent David McClure in Place 2 to win the other seat on the council. Rouel Rothenberger was reelected to his seat. He did not draw a challenger.
Place 1: Derrick Nelson, 421 votes
Bill Jones, 212
Place 2: Amy Estes, 488
David McClure (incumbent), 160
Place 5: Rouel Rothenberger, 582
In Azle ISD, incumbent Ray Lea won the only contested race, for Place 4. He defeated challenger David S. Compston. Three other people were reelected.
Results for Azle ISD school board races:
Place 4: Ray Lea, 669
David S. Compston, 526
Place 5: Jeremy May, 1,084
Place 6: Bill Lane, 1,077
Place 7: Jeffrey A. Edwards, 1,071
And in Reno, incumbent Shelli Swift won reelection to the city council.
Election results from the Reno City Council:
Place 1: Granville "Randy" Martin III, 119 votes
Place 3: Shelli Swift, 100
Jason Holden, 82
Place 5: Jeff Davis, 122
Martin and Davis did not receive challengers.
