Bryan Weaver will begin serving on Azle’s Crime Control and Prevention District Board after a brief period of training.

AZLE - During an Aug. 14 city council meeting, Azle native Bryan Weaver was appointed to the Crime Control and Prevention District Board, Place 4. Weaver has previously served on the Azle Independent School District Long Range Facilities Planning Committee.

“I want to give back to the community and serve, this seemed like a good way to do that,” Weaver said. “I grew up here, my parents grew up here. This is my home.”

