AZLE - During an Aug. 14 city council meeting, Azle native Bryan Weaver was appointed to the Crime Control and Prevention District Board, Place 4. Weaver has previously served on the Azle Independent School District Long Range Facilities Planning Committee.
“I want to give back to the community and serve, this seemed like a good way to do that,” Weaver said. “I grew up here, my parents grew up here. This is my home.”
One of Weaver’s jobs that intersects with his new board appointment is his civil attorney practice.
“I don’t practice criminal law, but I do have familiarity with it. I do take crime kind of personally, because as I said, this is my home, and I don’t like things going on in my house,” he said.
Weaver graduated from Azle High School in 1986 and went on to receive a bachelors in music education from TCU.
Alongside his law practice, Weaver is also a music teacher at Eagle Heights Elementary. Weaver was a music teacher for 17 years before he began law school in 2008 as a way to make extra money. In 2012, Weaver graduated summa cum laude from Texas Wesleyan University School of Law, now known as Texas A&M University School of Law. The city council unanimously voted to approve Weaver’s appointment.
One area where Weaver’s property law expertise could have come in handy was agenda item number three of the meeting, wherein the Azle City Council voted to abandon a city-owned portion of property formerly intended to be a right-of-way to Southeast Parkway from Oregon Avenue. In 2008 or 2009, TxDOT instead acquired a neighboring property and created an exit there. Aqualine Pools would eventually build part of their parking lot on the former planned site. Aqualine Pools recently requested the city relinquish ownership of the 0.16-acre strip so that the business can legally pave and fence the remaining property. Half of the property will automatically revert ownership to the neighboring Marie Pigg Real Estate, which plans to transfer their 0.08 acres to Aqualine Pools. The city voted to legally abandon the property in a six-to-one vote, with Mayor Pro Tem Randa Goode dissenting.
On another agenda item, the city council held a public hearing on the proposed 2023 tax rate for the City of Azle. The city has proposed a $0.5688744 total tax rate per $100 of value for 2023. This rate is about five cents less than last year’s rate of $0.6234260.
The Azle City Council also conducted a public hearing on the parks report for Azle’s softball program. Kyle Culwell, Parks Superintendent, spoke with the council on the expansion of the program to Tuesday nights and its relatively high attendance compared to similar programs in other nearby cities. The council agreed to meet again with Culwell after more data is gathered on other city softball programs in order to solidify rates and budget costs.
