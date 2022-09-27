mini_ACS CamdenLogan and GageAnderson.tif

Camden Logan and Gage Anderson helped the Crusaders win another close game. (Photo by Jeff Prince)

The latest team to be knocked off by Azle Christian’s football squad was Perrin-Whitt, a solid team playing in front of its homecoming crowd on Sept. 23.

The Pirates played hard, but they faced a Crusaders team that appears to be on a mission to go all the way this season. The result was a 33-31 victory for the Crusaders.

