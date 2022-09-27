The latest team to be knocked off by Azle Christian’s football squad was Perrin-Whitt, a solid team playing in front of its homecoming crowd on Sept. 23.
The Pirates played hard, but they faced a Crusaders team that appears to be on a mission to go all the way this season. The result was a 33-31 victory for the Crusaders.
“Perrin is a really good team,” said Azle Christian head coach Clayton Sanders. “It was their homecoming, so the atmosphere was pretty electric — so much so, a few of the game lights and scoreboard blew out midway through the second quarter.”
The teams persevered despite the blown bulbs, and the game turned into something the coach described as a “defensive slugfest.”
Azle Christian scored with one second remaining before halftime to take a 20-18 lead.
The second half was a back-and-forth affair, with the Pirates scoring late in the game to go up 31-26.
Three minutes remained on the clock when Azle Christian’s offense took the field, but it turned the ball over on downs. The Crusaders defense would need to force a turnover or a three-and-punt situation to have a chance at winning.
The defense stopped the Pirates on downs, giving the Crusaders offense a chance to win.
Azle Christian put together a finishing drive and scored with 43 seconds left in the game to take the lead. The defense made another stand and forced a turnover, allowing the offense to take a couple of kneels to run out the clock and secure the win.
“Perrin-Whitt played very hard, but we played a little harder,” Sanders said.
Running back Camden Logan carried the ball 28 times for 282 yards and scored four touchdowns. On defense, Logan made 10 tackles.
Next up, the Crusaders (4-1) are scheduled to play at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Nazarene Christian (3-2).
“I expect it to be another close game,” Sanders said. “We built our schedule to challenge us to get ready for district play. Although our district is small, it is loaded with extremely talented teams. We've been battle tested now three times and came out on top on the last two. I am of the philosophy that all of those close games will help us this week and in the future. Every year, every team is different. This year, we are built to go the distance. That's 100% our identity.
