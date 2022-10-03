ACS fb CamdenLogan and Skartvedtmaybe.JPG

At a pre-game pep rally, Camden Logan and Drew Skartvedt made an announcement about the upcoming game. Logan is the team’s top running back and scorer, and tight end/defensive end Skartvedt is ranked in the Top 20 in the United States for deep snapping. (Photo by Jeff Prince)

The Azle Christian Crusaders will be eager to hit the road for Valera, Texas, on Friday.

Waiting on the other end will be the Panther Creek Panthers, whom the Crusaders hope to defeat to climb back on the winning track.

