The Azle Christian Crusaders will be eager to hit the road for Valera, Texas, on Friday.
Waiting on the other end will be the Panther Creek Panthers, whom the Crusaders hope to defeat to climb back on the winning track.
On Sept. 20, the Crusaders’ three-game win streak came to end when they fell to Nazarene Christian Academy, 46-40. The game started out well, with Azle Christian building a 14-6 lead in the first quarter and a 21-6 lead at halftime.
The Crusaders remained in the lead, 33-28, as the fourth quarter began, but Nazarene began chipping away.
Crusaders head coach Clayton Sanders expected the game to “come down to the final seconds, and it did.”
Nazarene scored 18 points in the final period to come from behind.
Afterward, Sanders expressed pride in his team.
“I’m proud of how hard the team played and fought through a lot of uncontrollable adversity,” he said. “Not taking anything away from Nazarene — they are a really good team — but we have to look in the mirror and realize we beat ourselves.”
The team will learn through self-reflection, he said.
“The fantastic thing about football is there are so many teachable moments wrapped up in a season,” he said. “Although difficult, this game is one of those hard moments where we expect to come out better on the other side. No matter what, God loves us when we win, and God loves us when we don't. Therein lies the ultimate victory, and if this team just learns only that, well, that's infinite success.”
On the injury front, the team lost Andy Wisniewski to a broken collarbone in the second quarter. He is expected to miss four to six weeks. Bill Johnson will be returning to the field after recovering from a previous ankle injury.
“We are excited to have him back as he will help us up front on both sides,” the coach said.
Friday’s game against Panther Creek should be another tough one.
“Panther Creek has an impressive winning tradition and several state championships they've laid claim to over the years,” Sanders said. “However, our approach has always been to respect our opponent but focus on us. Work on us. Improve on us. Invest in us.”
Azle Christian (4-2) is set to play Panther Creek (2-4) starting at 10 a.m. Saturday in Valera.
