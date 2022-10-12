Elyse Brewer and Jolynn Tucker grew up dancing.
Now, the two teachers at Azle Christian School are giving others a chance to dance.
This year, Azle Christian introduced the school’s first dance troupe, the Crimson Belles. The team roster includes five students: Lilyana Moody, Ellezra Henderson, Nevaeh Danish, Madisen Gibson and Isabelle Slothouber.
“It’s just another way to help them express themselves and get involved in a school-sponsored activity so they can feel more involved in the community within our school,” Tucker said.
Tucker danced with a similar troupe - the Emerald Dazzlers - at Azle High School and continued dancing at Tarleton State University before settling down to raise a family.
“There are a couple of teachers here and parents that also danced while they were in high school,” she said. “Their daughters were interested in it and asked if I would help start it.”
Tucker set out to start a team from scratch and received the go-ahead from school administrators. She scheduled a tryout session for students, put a notice on the school bulletin board and waited to see who was interested.
One of the first to show interest was freshman Lilyana Moody, Brewer’s daughter.
“I first saw the flyers and went to my mom about it, and she said I could sign up,” Moody said. “Then, she became one of the coaches.”
Moody, now in her second year at ACS, has been dancing for years, dabbling in ballet, tap, hip hop, jazz and contemporary. Dancing with the Crimson Belles has been a satisfying experience, she said.
“The team has amazing chemistry with each other,” she said. “It’s nice.”
Six girls tried out, and they all made the team, although one girl has departed since then.
The dance squad serves a purpose similar to cheerleaders but with distinct differences. Cheerleaders focus on audience participation and spirit, while the dance team is more interested in entertaining the crowd.
“Our kids don't have to shout and get the audience in on it,” Brewer said. “They want to get the audience participation up, but they are more worried about what their bodies are doing.”
Both groups require athleticism, and both are unified in their support of the team and school. They work together on routines often.
“The cheerleaders are there to energize you and get the crowd involved, and your dancers are more there to awe and inspire you,” Tucker said.
Sophomore Ellezra Henderson danced for a short period when she was younger but hadn’t danced in years when she saw the tryout sheet. She gave it a whirl, made the team and is having a blast. She particularly likes the group’s colorful outfits.
“I love them,” she said. “We’re supposed to get hats soon, which is really exciting.”
The outfit includes leotards and a skirt.
“It has a lot of sequins, so it looks really good in the football lights,” she said.
Sophomore Nevaeh Danish had no experience with dance but dabbled in gymnastics as a youngster. She incorporates that training into her dance routines.
“I've had to work a bit, but I like doing it,” she said. “It's fun. It brings gymnastic memories because I can do some of my flexibility skills that I used to do when I was younger and bring it into some of our dances that we do.”
Another sophomore, Madisen Gibson, joined the team with no dance experience but plenty of enthusiasm. She recalled enjoying the tryout rather than feeling anxious.
“The coaches made it really fun and didn’t make it nerve-wracking,” she said. “They encouraged us a lot.”
The tryout was held in May. Five months later, her dancing techniques are much improved, and she doesn’t fret much about showing off her skills in front of large crowds at pep rallies and football games.
“I’m way more confident in the skills they’ve helped me with, certain things I didn’t know I could do,” she said. “It’s kind of scary, but you get used to it. It’s fun and you get a lot of energy from it.”
Isabelle Slothouber has attended ACS for nine years, and the sophomore had never tried dancing until she auditioned for the Belles. She had considered trying out for a sports team but changed her mind when she saw dance offered.
“When I heard they had a dance team, I got really excited,” she said. “I’m not very sporty. I’m more of a bookworm, but this is really fun. I love dancing, and I knew I wanted to get better. I’m really glad I joined.”
