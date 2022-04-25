One game remains before the Azle baseball team begins its playoff run.

Azle closes its regular season on Friday with a home game against Granbury after splitting a series with Brewer the week before.

On April 20, Azle bested Brewer 2-1 on the strength of Declan Dahl’s strong pitching. He allowed just one run and struck out eight batters in seven innings.

Jackson Davis, Tyler Akers, Cole Webb and Cooper Magee delivered clutch hits to seal the victory.

Two days later, Azle fell to Brewer 8-2.

Brenden Kamnick pitched a solid 6 2/3 innings, giving up one run while striking out eight batters.

Akers, Kamnick, Webb, Brandon Sheets, Billy Spratt and Gavin Green logged hits, and Davis and Webb delivered an RBI apiece.

On April 23, Azle and Springtown played a nonconference game at Pojo Field, with the Hornets dominating 11-1. Webb picked up the win on the mound, and Cooper Sexton and Isaac Riley threw a scoreless inning each.

Akers enjoyed a big game, notching a hit, stealing two bases and scoring two runs. Kamnick recorded 3 RBIs and Davis had two. Others with RBIs included Spratt, Cayden Fowler and Ivan Perez.

After the game with Springtown ended, the Hornets and Porcupines shook hands on the field. Westin Wyatt, senior third baseman for Azle, described the series as a “friendly rivalry” with familiar faces.

“We are side-by-side towns, so there is a little bit of competitiveness,” he said. “A lot of people know each other and grew up with each other.”

The Hornets began the season by winning a dozen games in a row before losing to Aledo. Now, those two teams are battling to win first place and top seeding in District 5-5A.

“We started off really hot,” Wyatt said. “We have gone through our struggles recently, but we are turning it around when it matters and getting ready for the playoffs.”

Azle (16-4) plays at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Granbury (11-4) in the final regular season game.