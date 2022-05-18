Finishing with an overall record of 19-7, tying for first place in district for the first time since 2006 and qualifying for the playoffs, the Azle High School baseball team had a season to remember, Hornets’ head coach Stephen Smith said.

“I feel like it was a successful year because the guys obtained some of the goals they set out to accomplish,” he said.

Azle lost to Birdville two games to one in a best-of-three series in the bi-district round of the playoffs to end its season.

“I told them to keep their head up because they accomplished a lot this year,” Smith said. “Winning a share of the district championship. They went toe to toe with one of the teams many picked to possibly win our region. We were just one break from advancing to the second round.”

Season highlights were abundant, but several stood out, including “the way the guys celebrated each other when they would score runs,” the coach said.

Another highlight was “seeing how proud they were when they knew they just won a district title,” he said.

Once a season ends, the seniors prepare to move on to the next phase of their lives, and the underclassmen begin preparing for next season.

This year’s graduating seniors include Kyler Braswell, Easton House, Brenden Kamnick, Cooper Magee, Brandon Sheets, Isaac Riley, Rylan Stults, Triton Towner and Westin Wyatt.

“We tell our seniors we are proud of them and we care about them,” Smith said. “We are excited for their future and that they can always come to us if they ever need anything in the future. We thank them for everything they have done, and it is not goodbye but see you later.”

Smith hasn’t given much thought to 2023 yet.

“I am still thinking about our seniors and the 2022 season for the whole program,” he said. “We are so proud of all our players for what they have accomplished on the field and what they have done off the field academically and giving back to the Azle community.”