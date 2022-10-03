Less than one point separated the Marching Green Pride from grand champion Lucas Lovejoy at the Golden Triangle Classic marching band competition on Sept. 24 in Denton.
It was the first competition of the season, and Azle took first place in division, first place in general effect and second overall.
“We feel like the group had a great first outing,” said band director Aaron Martin, who shared gratitude with parents and staff for helping make the trip successful.
Birdville finished three points behind Azle for third place. Springtown finished in ninth place.
Azle’s band will continue working on its show in the coming weeks and performing at halftimes during football games.
“They are very excited to continue the process of learning and perfecting the show,” Martin said. “We will be learning the last two parts of the show in the next couple of weeks and look forward to our next contest in Midland on Oct. 8.”
The Bands of America West Texas Regional Championship is Oct. 8 at Grande Communications Stadium in Midland.
