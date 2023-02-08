Two members of the Azle 4-H impressed the judges at this year’s Fort Worth Stock Show.
Emma Biehle, an eighth grader at Forte Junior High, won first place in Class and Best of Breed with her Argente Brun rabbit, Cinnabun.
Azle High School senior Emily Marshall placed fourth in Class in the Other Registered Breed Junior Breeding Heifer with her Charolais Heifer, Oakley.
“There were a ton of animals entered into this show, so for Azle 4-H, being such a small club, to have (not just) a single win but two is huge in my opinion,” said Danielle Barber, the club’s organizer.
