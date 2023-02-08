Two members of the Azle 4-H impressed the judges at this year’s Fort Worth Stock Show.

Emma Biehle, an eighth grader at Forte Junior High, won first place in Class and Best of Breed with her Argente Brun rabbit, Cinnabun.

Azle 4-H Emma showing her rabbit.jpg
Azle 4-H Emily showing.jpeg

