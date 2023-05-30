Leadership speaks on massive growth and hurdles through the year

In July of 2021, Azle 4-H was at risk of being dissolved after the only student involved graduated from Azle High School. Laura Howe, who had been running the program, posted a plea on Facebook for others to help. Unlike previous attempts, this plea was met with tremendous support. Soon Azle 4-H was in the capable hands of two new leaders additional, Danielle Barber and Tisha Grace.

