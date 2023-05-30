Leadership speaks on massive growth and hurdles through the year
In July of 2021, Azle 4-H was at risk of being dissolved after the only student involved graduated from Azle High School. Laura Howe, who had been running the program, posted a plea on Facebook for others to help. Unlike previous attempts, this plea was met with tremendous support. Soon Azle 4-H was in the capable hands of two new leaders additional, Danielle Barber and Tisha Grace.
“We have been so blessed to have Laura and Tisha stay on with the program helping with the knowledge that I just don’t have yet,” Barber said. “There is a lot to 4-H, it isn’t just livestock and showing animals, kids can pick tons of projects to be involved with! For example, this year we had Archery, Horse Wrangler, Bee Keeping, Food & Nutrition, and Livestock. The livestock portion is huge, hundreds of deadlines, validations, registrations, rules, etc. to keep up with, I would have failed miserably without Laura and Tisha. Laura has literally been in 4-H her entire life.”
After this new team took over, 4-H grew to 24 students in their first year and 87 students by the end of spring 2023. Through its different activities and leadership opportunities 4-H encourages students to take charge. “[Grace’s] daughter, Brelyn Beverly graduated last year and was our 2021-2022 Azle 4-H President,” Barber said. “Brelyn helped us relaunch the program, dug her hands in and got dirty! She went from being a passive young lady to being a strong, can talk in front of any room, take charge young woman!”
Barber has even seen her own child step-up. After parents did not volunteer to lead the silent auction for the year, Barber’s 14-year-old daughter, Emma Biehle said, “Mom, I will do it.” Emma had a plan to reach out to businesses through Facebook for sponsorships and organizing the event.
“My mom instinct was full of excuses,” Barber said. “‘Oh, my stars, she can’t do this, she has school, she plays competitive volleyball, she is a member of LoneStar Riding Club, and takes Equestrian horse jumping lessons, when on earth is she going to do this?’ But I had no other parent step up, so I said ‘ok, run with it.’”
Barber’s decision ended up being the right one.
“Emma knocked it out of the park,” Barber said. “A couple of moms agreed to help, they rallied together, and I will be darn if that 14-year-old kid who doesn’t drive yet managed a silent auction that raised over $1100 in funds! This covered the cost of our banquet and started our scholarship fund for next year. My mom heart is so proud of her, and my business brain is thinking man, this kid is going to be some kind of leader as an adult!”
Providing 4-H students with opportunities and resources takes a lot of financing, but in a short time students and parents have managed to make this a reality as well.
“We had over $4,000 in sponsorship funds that provided seed money for our first annual Archery tournament, provide scholarships, pay for our banquet, awards, and pay for items we needed along the way,” Barber said. “This year we got to give away $4,325 in scholarship money to any kid that applied, regardless of age. They can set this money aside for college or they can use it for Azle 4-H projects next year like buying an animal to show! I had two eight-year-olds that received scholarships, how exciting for them to start a college fund if they want!”
Through sponsorships and community support, 4-H has managed to blossom and explode past many of the initial challenges facing the organization.
“Our biggest hurdle when I accepted the program was finding a home,” Barber said. “Who is going to let all these kids into their space? Servolution stepped up big! We have been meeting at their facilities since I took over the program. They are amazingly accommodating and continue to support us. They even purchased our 4-H and American flags so that we could be legit! This year we added the food and nutrition project, and we had 15 kids that wanted to participate, so my home kitchen wouldn’t work, which was my original plan. We got lucky, and The United Methodist Church said, ‘come on in’! Each time I have a hurdle the community seems to respond with a solution. When we needed somewhere to have our First annual Banquet Sara Langston with Azle Deer Cove, said ‘girl I was in 4-H, I love the program, I would love to have y’all here!’ Our Archery program needed a place to meet so Fort Guard in Weatherford not only gave us space, but also hosted our first annual tournament where we raised over $3,000 for the club. “
For their bee keeping program Barber Ranch donated a beehive to 4-H and the community garden will allow them a space for it, though 4-H still needs bees to go along with it.
While 4-H has managed to make leaps and bounds this year, there are still issues that need work, including problems with registration.
“One of the biggest challenges I have faced from day one is when a child registers for the 4-H program; we (club managers) don’t get notified,” Barber said. “This is very frustrating and such a huge flaw with the National charter. We are constantly losing kids because we just didn’t know they registered! I have all our information on the Facebook page, but people don’t look it up or think to contact me or maybe they don’t know who to contact. I must pull down a new club roster anytime I communicate with families so I can’t create an email database for my club.”
Against the odds, 4-H has managed to grow and expand these past two years. Parents like Barber, Grace and dozens of others are the ones who have made all that growth possible. For many, the opportunities provided to students and the time parents get to spend with students makes every minute worth it.
“Create the memories, dig in, have some fun, be silly with your child,” she said. “Your kid is going to look back as an adult and think, my mom wasn’t just there, they were actively participating in life with me! To me that is what makes 4-H special, if a parent digs in, they have such an opportunity to bond with their kid(s) on a deeper level than anywhere else.”
Azle 4-H runs from September 1 to May. Dues are $30 dollars and parents must pass a $10 background check if they wish to volunteer.
Latest Stories
- Wade Blake
- Updated
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.