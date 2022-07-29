Zigzagging down a soccer field requires the ability to both zig and zag with speed and precision.

Performance camp, held weekday mornings at Azle High School in summer, helps athletes with everything from A to Z.

On July 21, strength and conditioning coach Monte Sparkman led about three dozen high school girls through a near two-hour session that included various running drills and weightlifting. Varsity players from the softball, wrestling, volleyball, powerlifting, soccer and other teams were there voluntarily to work up a good sweat.

Madi Yunger, a senior on the soccer team, would follow the performance camp with soccer practice and sweat even more.

Performance camp has helped her become better at soccer, she said.

“It helps with your speed and changing directions, to not have the defense get the ball,” she said.

In 2021, Sparkman became the school’s first strength and conditioning coach. He brought an overall approach to training designed to improve performance and conditioning while reducing the impact of injuries.

“Overall, it makes you stronger at any sport,” said Trinity Thornton, who excels on the powerlifting and soccer teams.

During a camp session, the group exercised in the large indoor facility, focusing on running drills that spotlighted quick cuts. The room isn’t air-conditioned, and the 100-degree temperatures outworked the electric fans.

It was hot.

After a while, the group moved to the weight room to pump iron. The girls rely on high-tech gadgetry to record weights, repetitions, bar speed and other factors to monitor their improvements over the weeks.

“It tracks if we go up or down,” Yunger said. “I've gotten a little faster. The weights help, too, to keep your legs strong.”

Sparkman moved the kids to an air-conditioned gymnasium to finish the day’s session. He instructed the girls to walk and run intermittently up and down the bleachers when he blew a whistle.

Jacy Williams, a senior wrestler, said she benefits from the camp in different ways. The drill that teaches quick cuts while running at full speed might not help her specifically in wrestling, but it does help her, she said.

“We don't really do a lot of change in direction (in wrestling), but it helps you adapt to what you need to do and how you need to defend what they're doing,” she said. “It helps you have quicker reflexes, and it also helps with your speed.”

Williams had attended a wrestling workout session from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and taken a half hour break before enduring performance camp from 9 to 10:45. She was covered in sweat afterward but happy about it.

“It's good for me to be staying in shape because I'm going to be doing a lower weight class” in the upcoming wrestling season, she said.

She plans to compete in the 100-pound weight class, a slightly lower weight than before.

“I’m not weighing that right now,” she said.

As a freshman, when she first began wrestling, Williams won half of her fights. As a sophomore, she won 75 percent and received the team’s Most Improved Wrestler Award. As a junior, she won more than 30 matches and blossomed into a team leader.

She hopes to make her senior year the best yet.

A three-week string of 100-degree temperatures hasn’t made things easy. Yunger and Thornton were about to take a break in the shade before heading to soccer practice.

They weren’t sure what to expect.

“I think we're in one of the gyms today because it's 100-million degrees outside right now,” Yunger said. “We are probably just going to end up scrimmaging inside.”

Thornton isn’t a fan of the sunny century mark but knows her coaches will keep her well-being in mind.

“It is brutal, but they work with us,” she said. “They give us water breaks.”

Over the summer, a girl or two had thrown up from overexertion, but nobody had fainted from the heat, Yunger said.

The girls appreciate how the coaches herd everyone indoors at times.

“They've been letting us come into the gyms with the air conditioning, which has been nice,” Thornton said. “They obviously don't want us to overheat or anything.”