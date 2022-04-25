Conner Landers, the 7-year-old boy who was attacked by a dog earlier this year, likes dinosaurs, pirates and motorcycles.

He will get to see the last of those personal favorites next week.

The 13th annual Randy’s Benefit Ride will take place May 7, and the proceeds will go to Conner and his family. Motorcycle riders in the event will meet at Springtown High School and travel to Rockin’ S Bar & Grill in Granbury. David Vaughan, organizer of the event, said the ride would go through the countryside, utilizing Farm-to-Market Road 4 through Lipan, on the way to Granbury.

Registration for the event starts at 11 a.m., and the riders will leave at noon. There will also be a raffle at 11:30 a.m. Participation in the ride costs $20 per bike, and T-shirts will be sold for $10 each. In case of rain, the ride will be May 14.

Vaughan said bikers are typically looking for an excuse to ride, and the benefit ride can give the bikers a sense of camaraderie.

“Bikers have big hearts. They enjoy riding around with groups, safe groups,” he said.

The benefit ride, which started in 2009, was named after Randy Horton, a Springtown man who died in 2007 of leukemia at age 38. Vaughan described his cousin Horton as “mentally challenged” with a condition similar to Down syndrome.

“He was a big baby, but he’d kind of walk around and just grin and talk silly stuff to people and the family that knew him,” Vaughan said.

For the first nine benefit rides, the money raised would go to the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life fundraiser, Vaughan said, but in recent years, a local person was chosen to receive the benefits instead.

“This will be the fourth year that I've picked somebody local and that way everybody that’s donating gets to see right where the money is going,” he said.

Vaughan prefers to pick a kid who has cancer to benefit from the ride, but he found out about Conner’s situation and contacted Conner’s mother to offer to host the ride in his honor.

Conner, a student at Cross Timbers Elementary School in Azle, was walking home from the school bus stop on Jan. 21 near Knob Hill Road and Lynock Lane when he was attacked by a dog. Conner survived with the help of a neighbor who was able to get the boy away from the dog and inside the fence.

Following the attack, Conner had to have major surgery, which included stitches on his face, head, neck and down both of his arms and his shoulders, according to a previous Epigraph article.

Conner’s mother, Cassandra Ware, said Conner is feeling better, though he still has nightmares about the attack. Fortunately, Conner won’t suffer from permanent nerve damage, though he still has some nerve pain and sensitivity in his arms, Ware said.

Conner is expected to have dental surgery next month to remedy issues with broken teeth that occurred during the attack, Ware said. She also wants to get his eyes checked out by a specialist.

Ware praised Randy’s Benefit Ride for the assistance it provides to families. She said the money raised will help her continue taking him to his doctor’s appointments in downtown Fort Worth.

“I think it's amazing what they do for local people every year. It helps out families. It really does,” she said. “It's going to help us out because I'm still missing work for taking him to and from doctor's appointments.”

Donated money could also be used for scar-reducing laser treatments that Conner might need. This procedure would not be covered by insurance, Ware said.

“Adults in the public are staring at him, and it is making him feel very uncomfortable to where he either hides in his hoodie, hides in my hoodie or doesn't want to leave the house,” Ware said. “So, anything to, I guess, reduce the appearance of the scars to keep people from staring at him will benefit him greatly.”