Breast cancer awareness-Bobbi Berg and Sheila Peltier.JPG

Bobbi Berg was strongly considering skipping her yearly mammogram this year, so the 78-year-old Azle woman questioned her friends at their weekly domino game.

“I’m asking them because they’re my age or older, ‘Do any of you still go get a mammogram?’” Berg said in a news release from Texas Health. “Some said, ‘No, not anymore.’ A couple of them said, ‘Yes, I have.’ And so, I thought to myself, I’ll go one more time. I’ll go get this mammogram and then I’m done.”

