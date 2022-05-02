Allsup’s convenience stores will celebrate the opening of a new store in Azle May 8-14, with a free concert on May 14.

Country music act Coffey Anderson will play at 6:30 p.m. on the parking lot near the new store at 1590 Northwest Parkway. Patrons may bring lawn chairs.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 13 and 14, Pepsi and Frito-Lay will give free products, and visitors may eat free hot dogs. Tony the Tiger, Kellogg’s cereal mascot, will be at the store from 9 a.m to 3 p.m., May 13. People may register for prizes now by texting Azle to 82295, and winners need not be present on May 14 to be eligible to win, said Gary Lyons, district manager of Allsup’s for the Dallas-Fort Worth area. People also may go to the store from May 11-14 and snap a picture of the QR code that will take them to a website to register for prizes.

The company will donate $1,250 to the Azle ISD, Lyons said, and that money goes into a general student activity account. Another check will be given to the Azle Police and Fire departments. The fire department will give truck tours from 4-6 p.m. May 14.

During the week of celebration, Allsup’s encourages customers to sign up for its rewards program.

The new store, which opened on March 10, features 5,600 square feet, Lyons said. The last store had a little less than 2,000 square feet, and it was an “aging” building that needed a “lot of work,” Lyons said.

“Obviously, there was not much upside in that small lot,” he said.

The new building took about 4 1/2 months to construct, and the store is exceeding expectations, Lyons said. There are 28 gas pumps at the new store; the previous store has six fueling positions.

With the new digs comes a wider selection of grocery items and other household goods. There also are more cooler doors, and the store also offers an array of ready-to-go hot food, such as toaster sandwiches and hamburgers. The last store just had a fried food program.

“All of these new stores have the grills, which are a lot of fun to work with,” Lyons said.

This Allsup’s location has 23 employees and could hire a few more people, Lyons said. The last store had 11 employees. Allsup’s is open 24-7. The new store accepts all of the trucker cards for high-flow diesel.

In Texas, there exist 218 Allsup’s and Yesway stores. There are 402 stores across eight states: Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. Yesway purchased Allsup’s in 2019 and is now a combined company based in Fort Worth, Lyons said.

For more information about Anderson, visit coffeyanderson.com.