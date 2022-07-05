A Weatherford man pled guilty to the charge of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) less than one gram on June 22 and was sentenced to 18 months in state jail, with credit for time served.

Larry John Hendershot, 45, had two other cases related to this offense — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and accident involving death. Both of those cases were dismissed when Hendershot pled guilty to the possession charge, which is a state jail felony.

He was arrested by Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office in April 2020 following an investigation into the hit-and-run death of his then-girlfriend, Vanessa Fretz.

Fretz’s body was found near the roadway of FM 730 after midnight on April 18, 2020. TCSO investigators thought her injuries indicated she had been struck by a vehicle.

Investigators interviewed Hendershot and placed him under arrest for failure to stop and render aid, causing death.

The aggravated assault charge stemmed from a Feb. 29, 2020, complaint of Hendershot hitting a man with a pool stick.

The Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office stated in an email that they did not prosecute the other two cases “because the evidence was not sufficient to prove those cases.”