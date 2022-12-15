Five Azle ISD school campuses drew good marks for their safety from auditors who checked building doors at the campuses this fall semester.
Four campuses received reports with no problems found. One campus, Azle Junior High School, had one problem area, a lock on the door, that was found and fixed.
At the Nov. 28 AISD board meeting, the board heard about the Districtwide Intruder Detection Audit, with Azle ISD Police Chief Darren Brockway explaining that state mandates require that school districts perform an audit on their campuses by the end of the school year. Five AISD schools have been audited. Brockway told the board about the one issue found at Azle Junior High School, where an audit was performed in late September.
Audits come in three phases, with the first audit centering on someone trying to enter the school without being buzzed in, and then that person (auditor) will pick four or five alternate entrances, to see whether they can get in.
“All of our campuses passed that part with flying colors,” Brockway said.
Phase two is a review to ensure that campuses are completing their weekly door-check audits. The mandate requires campus officials to at least a minimum of once a week check every exterior door for proper functionality and that they’re closing and locking appropriately. Schools are required to log that info and provide that to the auditor when the auditor comes inside.
The second part of phase two centers on checking exterior doors, and this is the issue that was found at AJHS, Brockway said. He explained it was a problem with a tumbler in the door in which if a person did not turn the key all the way back, it would not lock. The lock was fixed, the tumbler was replaced, and the door is functioning, he said.
Later, in an email, Superintendent Todd Smith said the door “still locked but the lock tumbler did not allow for the door to remain in the locked (position) at all times. When unlocking the door, if the person was not intentional about turning the key back to the locked position, the door remained unlocked.” The tumbler was changed out by AISD maintenance crew.
Phase three concerns ensuring all classroom doors were closed and locked, and all campuses came through that check with no issues. The corrective action required for any finding of a problem area is a safety and security committee meeting to discuss the problem, and instruction has to be provided to all staff and then the situation has to be placed on a school board agenda and be presented to trustees, Brockway said.
On Nov. 15, Brockway said he met with all staff at AJHS to discuss the importance of checking doors to make sure they are fixed and ensuring that employees understand the process and reporting mechanisms that are in place for that. He said a safety and security committee meeting was held on Nov. 17 and the committee discussed the issue there. Brockway submitted his corrective action report to the state in November and the Azle ISD is in compliance. The report has to be made within 45 days of the finding.
Texas schools have undergone audits in the wake of the massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde in May, when 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting. The Texas School Safety Center, in coordination with the Texas Education Agency, is given authority to conduct in-person, unannounced, random intruder detection audits on school districts, according to a School Safety Center intruder notice document given to schools.
“This process improves accountability and ensures school districts are following the plans they created,” the document stated, referring to Multi-Hazard Emergency Operations Plans.
An Education Service Center Region 11 auditor visited Azle campuses in September and October. Thus far, auditors have visited five campuses in AISD: Azle High School, Sept. 19; Eagle Heights Elementary School, Sept. 20; Azle Junior High School, Sept. 27; Hoover Elementary School, Oct. 12; and the Pre-K Center, Nov. 2, according to information from Smith, in an email.
The audit contains four phases: Intruder Detection Audit, Exterior Door Audit, Classroom Door Audit and Weekly Exterior Door Sweeps Audit. Smith provided an example audit from the AHS visit, which showed that the auditor was required to show ID once they entered the building and “Personal identification was checked against an electronic database” and they were “provided with a visitor’s badge.”
No corrective actions were taken at the AHS campus, including for the weekly exterior door sweeps.
Weekly exterior door sweeps are a process of routine checking of doors to ensure they are functioning properly and are locked, Smith said. The state mandate requires a once weekly exterior door check for the entire campus, Brockway said. That door check must be logged, and that log must produced upon request to the auditor. This is the minimum standard, Brockway said, but most campuses check the exterior doors multiple times every school day.
Some school districts have not had any audits, while Azle has had five, so the process is “very random,” Smith said.
“And the Service Center has to get so many in by the end of the school year,” he said. “Region 11 kind of already knows their schedule, but we have no idea when we fall on those.”
The odds are an auditor probably won’t come back to another school here, but there’s no guarantee of it, Smith said. He said the center is overwhelmed with handling all the audits with the people it has available to work.
