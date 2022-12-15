School safety-AISD.JPG

Azle iSD Police Chief Darren Brockway stands at a door at Azle High School.

 Don Munsch

Five Azle ISD school campuses drew good marks for their safety from auditors who checked building doors at the campuses this fall semester.

Four campuses received reports with no problems found. One campus, Azle Junior High School, had one problem area, a lock on the door, that was found and fixed.

Don@azlenews.net