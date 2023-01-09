Azle ISD Superintendent Todd Smith discussed the district’s legislative priorities for the 88th Texas Legislative Session at the school board’s monthly meeting Dec. 19.
The priorities range, for example, from funding measures to accountability.
He said the district list of ideas is something local officials can talk about at the Texas Association of School Boards event in Austin.
“This will give us some talking points,” Smith said, noting neighboring districts have conducted something similar to AISD and an AISD list was not devised at the last legislative session. The session kicks off Jan. 10. The state has a nearly $30 billion surplus as the next session begins, and some of that money could be targeted for schools.
AISD legislative priorities:
Support legislation that facilitates efficient operations of public education
The state should recognize that “each community and its expectations, priorities, and needs are unique and that continued further state-led restrictions and requirements of the local public school community take away from the rights of local parents, citizens, and locally elected board of trustees,” the district stated in its list.
The district also stated they want state leaders to support legislation that “enhances the recruitment and retention of highly qualified educators and public school workforce” and to oppose additional barriers such as the edTPA (Educative Teacher Performance Assessment) certification exam.
In addition, AISD leaders want the state to “permit local discretion and flexibility in instructional planning and implementation for accelerated learning by revising and/or appealing the one size fits all requirements of HB 4545.”
Support public education funding
“Oppose the transfer of public funds to private entities through vouchers or other similar programs such as education savings accounts or tuition tax credits.”
“Increase the basic allotment, per pupil funding, in recognition of the impact of rising costs and inflation on the operation of our schools and keeping qualified teachers in the classroom. This includes an increase in weighted funding for students with additional needs to accurately reflect the costs associated with providing quality education services.”
“Increase the School Safety Allotment (currently $9.75 per student) and allow local districts to spend funds based on local community needs, expectations, and priorities.”
“Eliminate unfunded mandates and provide new funding above the basic allotment for any new mandates. Continue to advocate for additional funding sources such as the Existing Debt Allotment (EDA), Instructional Facilities Allotment (IFA), Fast Growth School Allotment, Formula Transition Grant, and Instructional Materials Allotment.”
“Oppose restrictions on local taxing entities for bond elections, including the requirement of a supermajority to pass a bond or measures restricting election dates.”
“Ensure all bond and tax rate election ballot language is clear, transparent, and understandable. Revise required language that misleads voters.”
Support effective and equitable state accountability systems
District leaders want to see a reform of the A-F campus and district reporting system that “oversimplifies the complex work of schools and incentivizes teaching to the test.” They also want the state to deemphasize performance on a standardized test that a child takes on one day, and they want the state to allow for school accountability systems to include measures that reflect the values and priorities of the local community. For example, Azle High School offers the only Ammonia Industrial Refrigeration program in the country. This high school program is a direct pipeline to a workforce in the community, district leaders said, but it does not count for any College, Career and Military Readiness points or value in the accountability system.
Support legislation that leads to the transparency, efficiency and effectiveness of the charter school system
The district supports investing state dollars equitably and only on public charter schools “that are held to the same financial accountability, reporting and transparency rules as traditional public schools.” In addition, the state should establish parameters for the growth of charter schools that include reporting requirements to allow local community schools the ability to plan for enrollment fluctuations. The district also opposes the suspension of municipal zoning requirements and the granting of eminent domain for charter schools.
Support legislation to address the Teacher Retirement System needs
The district supports providing financial stability for retired educators by adequately funding the TRS pension and insurance programs to provide long-term sustainability.
Smith said he thinks the Senate could push the use of vouchers in this session, but he thinks not as much interest can be found on the House side at the Capitol. He said he is hearing positive vibes on teacher salary funding and benefits, and Matt Adams, director of finance and operations, said he thinks potentially some help could come on facility funding, giving one example.
The basic allotment could be increased because of the increase in school costs, covering everything from utilities to teacher and staff salaries, Smith said. The basic allotment is the legislatively mandated apportionment of funds from the general revenue funds that goes to each school district to provide a basic level of education for the district’s residents, according to the Texas Education Agency website.
AISD board trustees approved the district’s legislative priority list, but that list can be subject to change going forward, said Board President Bill Lane.
The board heard and then approved accepting the 2021-2022 Azle ISD financial audit, with auditor Carl Deaton giving the report, and then trustees also heard a presentation of the FIRST (Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas) rating, with Azle ISD receiving an A – Superior Rating for the 2021-2022 school year and – earning 98 out of a possible 100 points. No one spoke during the public hearing on the report. The board also approved that report.
