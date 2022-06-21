The Azle ISD Board of Trustees announced the name of Elementary No. 6 during the June 20 meeting.

The name of the new campus is Hilltop Elementary, a nod to the geographic location of the school on a hill along FM 730 South.

The name was one of two recommendations made by the Naming Committee, which met June 6. Tim Bevan presented the two names - Hilltop Elementary and Ash Creek Elementary - to the board during Monday night’s meeting.

The school district’s guidelines for naming a school building or facility state that they can be named for:

-Any living or deceased person who has served the district or community

-Any local, state or national heroic figure

-Any local, state or national geographic area

-Any local, state or national symbol

Board approval is required in naming individual schools and facilities.

The Naming Committee did consider names of individuals who have served the district, including Sam Merck and Dee Gilley, but felt that it would be better to save those honorifics for other facilities in the district.

The board of trustees voted unanimously to approve the name Hilltop Elementary.

Groundwork for the new campus began at the end of May. The school is expected to be completed in time for classes in the fall of 2023. It will have a functional capacity for 600 students and serve as a new K-4 campus for the district’s growing student population.