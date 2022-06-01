The Azle ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve a change to the district’s fiscal year from Sept. 1 to July 1 for the 2023-2024 school year.

Matt Adams, AISD assistant superintendent of finance and operations, told the board during the meeting that moving the fiscal year will be more beneficial for the district because it would mean that campuses, teachers and athletics and other programs will be able to have access to their budget before the start of the school year.

“It makes the budget available for like beginning-of-year supplies,” said Adams in an interview with the News.

“You know, they’re not having to wait until September 1 to put requisitions in. They can go ahead and start ordering things now.”

The school year for Azle students begins in August. With the current fiscal year set from Sept. 1 to Aug. 31, the district’s teachers must wait until after school starts to order supplies.

Adams also told board members that approximately half of other school districts in our area operate with a July-June fiscal year, including most districts that are described as “fast growth,” like Azle ISD.

“Also, one of the positives is it helps align our local budget with a lot of our federal budgets because a lot of our federal programs run on a July to June budget cycle,” Adams said.

The change in the fiscal year will not start until the 2023-2024 school year because the district must notify the Texas Education Agency one year prior to making the change.