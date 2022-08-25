With a growing school district of almost 7,000 students and over 1,000 employees, Azle ISD is focusing hard on the safety of students and staff.

This year, that effort includes adding six additional police officers to help keep each campus safe.

AISD Police Chief Darren Brockway announced to the school board during the Aug. 15 meeting that four new police officers had been hired for the district police department with two more still to be added.

Between the five school resource officers provided by Azle Police Department and the additional six new officers with the district, plus Chief Brockway, that provides the district with 12 experienced officers.

Sergeant Steve Holland is serving at Azle High School. Holland was previously an SRO through Azle PD and transitioned when the school district began searching for its six officers.

Before coming to Azle, Holland was with Haltom City police for 23 years, working in criminal investigations, patrol, field training and SWAT.

“Toward the end, I got into schools,” said Holland. “I was at Channing Center, which is an alternative school for kids that just can’t get along. So, I was there, and I really liked it because I actually made connections with the kids and saw them change from not following the rules and being a good citizen to actually graduating and doing what they’re supposed to do.”

Making a connection with students is one of the things that make this role so valuable to Holland, something that is evident as he walks the halls greeting each student he sees.

“I hold the door open every morning and talk to them,” he said. “They don’t all respond, but they will.”

Holland sees his role at the high school as a way to give young people another view of police officers than the one they see in the media.

“When I first got here, I found out a lot of them … they didn’t like police,” he said. “Now they’re coming over and they’re talking more and telling me about their problems. I’m trying to help them. So, it’s a good outreach for them.”

Officer John Harding has been assigned to Liberty Elementary and brings with him 22 years of experience with the North Richland Hills Police Department, plus six years in the Marine Corps.

Harding worked for two years in safety and security with Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD before coming to AISD. His goal remains the same in his new school district.

“The ultimate goal, yeah, it’s protecting the students and the staff … to make sure that we all go home safely,” Harding said. “We all make it here safely, we stay here safe, and we go home safe.”

The new officer at Eagle Heights Elementary is Officer Michael Carrizales, who has over 28 years of law enforcement experience.

The top priority for Carrizales and the other new district police officers is safety.

“Every day safety is the priority,” Carrizales said.

“Making sure the doors are locked. Making sure that they get offloaded from the buses, parent pickup and all that stuff, making sure that they get here safely, and they go home safe,” he said. “Not only the students but the staff as well.”

Ofc. Rusty Westbrook is a retired detective sergeant with the North Richland Hills Police Department. He will be taking care of students and staff at Silver Creek Elementary this year. Like the other AISD police officers, he has over 20 years of law enforcement experience in almost all facets of police work.

All of the newly hired police officers have been through high-stress situations and answered dangerous calls where they didn’t know what was waiting on the other side of the door. That experience is what makes them desirable for AISD campuses.

Each officer has also worked together in the field, so they each feel confident in the others’ abilities to handle whatever comes through their campus doors.

“I was very lucky to get these officers because experience in the police profession is extremely valuable,” Brockway said of the officers’ experience and time in law enforcement.

Brockway said in an email to the News on Monday that a fifth officer has accepted the position with AISD and is expected to start on Sept. 7. Interviews for the sixth position are being scheduled.