Azle ISD board trustees voted to approve the hiring of six additional police officers for the district’s police department during the board’s June 20 meeting.

“The safety of our students and staff has always been a priority and will remain a top priority of Azle ISD,” said AISD Superintendent Todd Smith.

“The district is committed to adding police officers to the Azle ISD Police Department in an effort to have a licensed peace officer at all campuses. Azle ISD Police Chief Darren Brockway is working diligently to fill these positions. In addition, we will continue our ongoing commitment to meeting the mental health needs of all students.”

The AISD police department has consisted of a police chief, Darren Brockway, and Officer Steve Stutsman, who primarily teaches criminal justice courses at Azle High School.

AISD also has five Azle Police Department police officers serving as school resource officers during the school year. The SROs have been present mainly at the high school and junior high campuses, and officers rotating through the elementary campuses.

Brockway has already begun screening applicants and hopes to have the six positions filled before school starts on Aug. 17.

“I’ve got four that are looking pretty good,” he said. “I’m strongly looking at people with extensive years of law enforcement experience.”

Brockway is considering candidates who have over 20 years of experience, “somebody who knows what they’re doing.”

By hiring six more dedicated Azle ISD officers, that means added security at all campuses across the district.

Brockway said that the district will still consider implementing the Texas School Guardian program, which would allow campus teachers and staff to volunteer to be armed on campus after undergoing 16 hours of training and passing a written test.

The Azle ISD Safety Committee will meet again before school starts to discuss state safety requirements and any needs that have to be met before students are on campus again.